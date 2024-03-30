accueil
What is a wave without the ocean ? A beginning without an end ? They are different, but they go together. Now you go among the stars, and I fall among the sand. We are different. But we go together.
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
netero
articles : 34
34
visites since opening : 41044
41044
netero
blog
[ Manette ] Une "bonne" a choisir pour PC ?
Bonjour a tous.
Voila, la mienne vient de rendre l'âme.
Budget : Max 50 euros.
C'est à dire que si y'en a de bonnes a conseiller en dessous, je suis preneur aussi.
Merci d'avance
posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:48 PM by netero
netero
comments ( 11 )
11
)
nyght
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 02:50 PM
perso je tourne a la manette xbox et de temps en temps a la manette ps5 mais si je peux me permettre evite les manette generique au bout d'un moment elles finissent toutes par lacher
Après toutes manettes peut avoir des soucis mais depuis 2021 ou je suis passé defitivment sur PC je tourne avec une manette xbox
marchale
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 02:51 PM
Comme night je diais manette xbox ou ps
shinz0
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 02:51 PM
La manette Xbox Series
netero
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:01 PM
Elle fait filiaire et non filiaire ?
C'est un critère que je voudrais avoir.
A batterie ou a piles ?
abookhouseboy
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:03 PM
Perso pour ce type de prix, je prendrai la GameSir G7 SE .
Format XBox, elle est filaire mais bénéficie de joystick à effet hall, théoriquement très durable.
stardustx
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:06 PM
Les manettes xbox restent ce qu'il y a de mieux pour assurer une compatibilité quasi parfaite
yanssou
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:07 PM
Xbox séries, niveau confort et compatibilité ya rien de mieux.
netero
filaire et non filaire et batterie direct.
netero
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:14 PM
JE PENSE QUE J AI CHOISI.
Merci
Abookhouseboy
.
Chuis pas a dix boules au dessus du budget perso.
eyrtz
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:26 PM
Yanssou
Les manettes Eswap de Thrustmaster sont pas mal aussi mais elles sont chères.
yanssou
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:37 PM
eyrtz
je ne connaissais pas cette marque.
5120x2880
posted
the 03/30/2024 at 03:44 PM
J'utilise une Dualshock 2 à 2€, si il fallait en changer je reprendrais une Dualshock 2, sinon une manette avec des sticks à effet hall.
