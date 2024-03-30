What is a wave without the ocean ? A beginning without an end ? They are different, but they go together. Now you go among the stars, and I fall among the sand. We are different. But we go together.
[ Manette ] Une "bonne" a choisir pour PC ?
Bonjour a tous.

Voila, la mienne vient de rendre l'âme.

Budget : Max 50 euros.

C'est à dire que si y'en a de bonnes a conseiller en dessous, je suis preneur aussi.

Merci d'avance
    posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:48 PM by netero
    comments (11)
    nyght posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:50 PM
    perso je tourne a la manette xbox et de temps en temps a la manette ps5 mais si je peux me permettre evite les manette generique au bout d'un moment elles finissent toutes par lacher

    Après toutes manettes peut avoir des soucis mais depuis 2021 ou je suis passé defitivment sur PC je tourne avec une manette xbox
    marchale posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:51 PM
    Comme night je diais manette xbox ou ps
    shinz0 posted the 03/30/2024 at 02:51 PM
    La manette Xbox Series
    netero posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:01 PM
    Elle fait filiaire et non filiaire ?

    C'est un critère que je voudrais avoir.

    A batterie ou a piles ?
    abookhouseboy posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:03 PM
    Perso pour ce type de prix, je prendrai la GameSir G7 SE .
    Format XBox, elle est filaire mais bénéficie de joystick à effet hall, théoriquement très durable.
    stardustx posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:06 PM
    Les manettes xbox restent ce qu'il y a de mieux pour assurer une compatibilité quasi parfaite
    yanssou posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:07 PM
    Xbox séries, niveau confort et compatibilité ya rien de mieux.

    netero filaire et non filaire et batterie direct.
    netero posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:14 PM
    JE PENSE QUE J AI CHOISI.

    Merci Abookhouseboy.

    Chuis pas a dix boules au dessus du budget perso.
    eyrtz posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:26 PM
    Yanssou Les manettes Eswap de Thrustmaster sont pas mal aussi mais elles sont chères.
    yanssou posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:37 PM
    eyrtz je ne connaissais pas cette marque.
    5120x2880 posted the 03/30/2024 at 03:44 PM
    J'utilise une Dualshock 2 à 2€, si il fallait en changer je reprendrais une Dualshock 2, sinon une manette avec des sticks à effet hall.
