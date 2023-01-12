profile
PS5 Ultra-Slim Bientôt !
Avec Disque Dur amovible - support de manette rechargeable - SSD NVMe passant d'un format M.2 2280 à un format M.2 2230 - Ventilateurs Chromax Noctua etc...

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUkn_y73U_M
    posted the 12/01/2023 at 10:25 AM by solarr
    comments (4)
    spencer posted the 12/01/2023 at 10:37 AM
    Quesquil raconte lui?
    nikolastation posted the 12/01/2023 at 10:48 AM
    Ultra slim mais ultra cheum (à mon goût)...
    cliana posted the 12/01/2023 at 11:01 AM
    C'est rien, comparé au model Mega Ultra Slim Turbo @ Edition :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he6xyl_MHXY
    heracles posted the 12/01/2023 at 11:24 AM
    Bel exploit. Même si j'accroche pas énormément à son design par contre.
