profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
84
visites since opening :
113737
seb84
> blog
PSVR 1 sur PS5 sans caméra?
Hello
Peux t'on brancher un PSVR1 sur PS5 sans caméra, juste pour utiliser la fonction "grand écran" ?
Merci!
tags :
posted the 11/23/2023 at 06:17 PM by
seb84
comments (
3
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 11/23/2023 at 06:49 PM
Sur ps4, ca fonctionne sans camera.
Mais je n ai jamais testé sur ps5.
Je sais qu il faut juste un adaptateur que sony fournie gratuitement sur demande.
Attention, la ps5 ne lit pas les films 3d dans son firmware seul la ps4 le fait
seb84
posted
the 11/23/2023 at 07:11 PM
bon j'avais la flemme de tout brancher pour tester et donc...
- ça marche direct mais.. la ps5 lance une mise à jour qui a demandé la caméra au bout de 30 secondes
c'est con ça marchait au début
Yes j'ai commandé l'adaptateur mais je l'ai pas encore réçu
