PSVR 1 sur PS5 sans caméra?
Hello
Peux t'on brancher un PSVR1 sur PS5 sans caméra, juste pour utiliser la fonction "grand écran" ?
Merci!
    posted the 11/23/2023 at 06:17 PM by seb84
    comments (3)
    fan2jeux posted the 11/23/2023 at 06:49 PM
    Sur ps4, ca fonctionne sans camera.
    Mais je n ai jamais testé sur ps5.
    Je sais qu il faut juste un adaptateur que sony fournie gratuitement sur demande.

    Attention, la ps5 ne lit pas les films 3d dans son firmware seul la ps4 le fait
    seb84 posted the 11/23/2023 at 07:11 PM
    bon j'avais la flemme de tout brancher pour tester et donc...
    - ça marche direct mais.. la ps5 lance une mise à jour qui a demandé la caméra au bout de 30 secondes
    c'est con ça marchait au début
    Yes j'ai commandé l'adaptateur mais je l'ai pas encore réçu
