[Tokyo Game Show] Les Japan Games Awards 2023


Si j'arrive à me réveiller demain matin j'vous fait un résumé ! Earth Defense 6, Sonic Frontiers et Monster Hunter Rise ont gagné le prix de l'excellence 2023 c'est tout ce que j'ai retenu -_- !

Best Sales Award goes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Award is won by Family Computer (aka NES)

Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (1-3/11)
-Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
-Xenoblade 3
-Earth Defense Force 6

Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (4-5/11)
-Splatoon 3
-Sonic Frontiers

Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (6-8/11)
-God of War Ragnarok
-Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
-Crisis Core FFVII Reunion

Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (9-11/11)
-Hogwarts Legacy
-Paranormasight
-Resident Evil RE4
    posted the 09/21/2023 at 07:16 AM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    choroq posted the 09/21/2023 at 07:45 AM
    Earth Defense 6 cool pour lui
    keiku posted the 09/21/2023 at 09:00 AM
    choroq et donc chez nous l'année prochaine
