Si j'arrive à me réveiller demain matin j'vous fait un résumé! Earth Defense 6, Sonic Frontiers et Monster Hunter Rise ont gagné le prix de l'excellence 2023 c'est tout ce que j'ai retenu -_- !Best Sales Award goes to Pokemon Scarlet and VioletMinister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Award is won by Family Computer (aka NES)Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (1-3/11)-Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak-Xenoblade 3-Earth Defense Force 6Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (4-5/11)-Splatoon 3-Sonic FrontiersJapan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (6-8/11)-God of War Ragnarok-Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-Crisis Core FFVII ReunionJapan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (9-11/11)-Hogwarts Legacy-Paranormasight-Resident Evil RE4