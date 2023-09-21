Si j'arrive à me réveiller demain matin j'vous fait un résumé
! Earth Defense 6, Sonic Frontiers et Monster Hunter Rise ont gagné le prix de l'excellence 2023 c'est tout ce que j'ai retenu -_- !
Best Sales Award goes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Award is won by Family Computer (aka NES)
Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (1-3/11)
-Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
-Xenoblade 3
-Earth Defense Force 6
Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (4-5/11)
-Splatoon 3
-Sonic Frontiers
Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (6-8/11)
-God of War Ragnarok
-Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
-Crisis Core FFVII Reunion
Japan Game Awards 2023 - Awards for Excellence (9-11/11)
-Hogwarts Legacy
-Paranormasight
-Resident Evil RE4