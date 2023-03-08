Charts
Données de la CESA (Computer Entertainment Suppliers Association) 2023
Chiffres arrêtés au 31 Décembre 2022
Pokémon BD/SP: 15.06m + 140k in 6 months
Splatoon 2: 13.60m + 300k in 6 months
Super Mario Maker 2: 8.42m + 530k
Legend of Zelda LA: 6.46m + 380k
Clubhouse Games: 4.64m + 420k
DKC Tropical Freeze: 4.62m + 500k
Mario Tennis Aces: 4.50m + 220k
Kirby Star Allies: 4.38m + 400K
Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword: 4.15m + 240k in 9 months
Fire Emblem Three Houses: 4.12m + 300k
1-2 Switch: 3.74m + 110k
Paper Mario Origami King: 3.47m + 130k
Yoshi's Crafted World: 3.35m + 340k
Metroid Dread: 3.04m + 140k in 9 months
Arms: 2.72m + 60k
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: 2.70m +260k
Mario Golf Super Rush: 2.48m + 130k in 9 months
Pikmin 3 Deluxe: 2.40m + 170k
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: 2.35m + 220k
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: 1.99m + 100k
Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain: 1.94m + 350k in 9 months
Xenoblade Chronicles DE: 1.88m + 200k
Miitopia: 1.79m + 110k
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: 1.73m + 150k
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: 1.60m + 100k
Wario Ware Get it Together!: 1.34m + 70k in 9 months
Astral Chain: 1.33m + 50k
Dr Kawashima's Brain training: 1.27m + 70k
Bayonetta: 1.24m previously > 1.00m
Bayonetta 2: 1.23m + 190k
Game Builder Garage: 1.15m + 90k in 9 months
Shin Megami Tensei 5: 1.10m + 100k in 9 months
Luigi's Mansion 2 - 6.48m
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D - 6.44m
Nintendogs+Cats - 4.69m
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate - 4.20m
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 3.79m
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D - 3.46m
Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright / Conquest / Revelation - 3.09m
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D - 2.94m
Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Bros. - 2.70m
Kirby Triple Deluxe - 2.66m
Paper Mario: Sticker Star - 2.49m
Fire Emblem: Awakening - 2.37m
Yoshi's New Island - 2.06m
Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon - 1.67m
Kirby: Planet Robobot - 1.64m
Style Savvy: Trendsetters - 1.44m
Bravely Defauly: Flying Fairy - 1.40m
The Legend of Zelda: TriForce Heroes - 1.36m
Kid Icarus: Uprising - 1.37m
Star Fox 64 3D - 1.07m
Rhythm Paradise Megamix - 1.03m
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia - 1.00m
New Style Boutique 2 – Fashion Forward: 1.00m
Wii U
Pikmin 3 - 1.28m
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD - 1.17m
Ce compte rendu est payant normalement.
JAPON
Animal Crossing New Horizon -10.61m
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet-6.94m
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-6.84m
Splatoon 3-6.32m
Yo-kai Watch 2 Bony Spirits/Fleshy Souls/Psychic Specters-6.10m
Animal Crossing New Leaf-5.95m
Pokemon Sword/Shield-5.95m
Splatoon 2-5.26m
Pokemon X/Y-4.57m
Ring Fit Advanture-4.05m
Pokemon Sun/Moon-3.94m
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl-3.87m
Pokemon Legends Arceus:3.62m
Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire-3.47m
The Legend of Zelda:Breath of the Wild-3.41m
Monster Hunter Generations-3.3m
Mario Kart 7-3.08m
Super Mario Odyssey-3.04m
Super Smash Bros for 3DS-2.91m
Super Mario Party-2.91m
New Super Mario Bros 2-2.76m
Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon-2.72m
Monster Hunter 4G-2.7m
Super Mario 3D Land-2.3m
Tomodachi Life-2.3m
Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu/Let's GO Eevee-2.2m
Yokai Watch 3-2.17m
Clubhouse Games:51 Worldwide Classics-2m
Monster Hunter XX-1.8m
Super Mario Maker 2-1.73m
Mario Party SuperStars-1.68m
Super Mario 3D World+Bowser Fury-1.62m
Kirby and The Forgotten Land-1.62m
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe-1.61m
Animal Crossing Happy Home Designer-1.6m
Nintendo Switch Sports-1.59m
Puzzle&DragonZ-1.5m
Yo-Kai Wtach-1.48m
Kirby Star Allies-1.31m
Luigi's Mansion 2 Dark Moon-1.31m
Dragon Quest VII 3DS-1.3m
Luigi Mansion 3-1.26m
Super Mario Maker 3DS-1.26m
Monster Hunter TriG 3DS-1.2m
Taiko no Tatsuji Drum 'n Fun!-1.1m
Monster Strike-1m
Mais c'est ultra cool (surtout que j'ai failli payer ), par exemple on voit que Metroid Dread à fait 97% de ses ventes lors du premier trimestre et que depuis seul 3% a trouvé preneur. A l'inverse DKCTF c'était vendu à un peu moins de 2M son premier trimestre mais depuis il semble faire le demi million chaque année.