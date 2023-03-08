PS5 40.00 - - XSX 25.0 (25.4) - - NS 125.6 (127.0)
CESA 2023 : Update Software Switch (fin décembre 2022)
Charts
Données de la CESA (Computer Entertainment Suppliers Association) 2023
Chiffres arrêtés au 31 Décembre 2022

Pokémon BD/SP: 15.06m + 140k in 6 months
Splatoon 2: 13.60m + 300k in 6 months
Super Mario Maker 2: 8.42m + 530k
Legend of Zelda LA: 6.46m + 380k
Clubhouse Games: 4.64m + 420k
DKC Tropical Freeze: 4.62m + 500k
Mario Tennis Aces: 4.50m + 220k
Kirby Star Allies: 4.38m + 400K
Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword: 4.15m + 240k in 9 months
Fire Emblem Three Houses: 4.12m + 300k
1-2 Switch: 3.74m + 110k
Paper Mario Origami King: 3.47m + 130k
Yoshi's Crafted World: 3.35m + 340k
Metroid Dread: 3.04m + 140k in 9 months
Arms: 2.72m + 60k
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: 2.70m +260k
Mario Golf Super Rush: 2.48m + 130k in 9 months
Pikmin 3 Deluxe: 2.40m + 170k
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: 2.35m + 220k
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: 1.99m + 100k
Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain: 1.94m + 350k in 9 months
Xenoblade Chronicles DE: 1.88m + 200k
Miitopia: 1.79m + 110k
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: 1.73m + 150k
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: 1.60m + 100k
Wario Ware Get it Together!: 1.34m + 70k in 9 months
Astral Chain: 1.33m + 50k
Dr Kawashima's Brain training: 1.27m + 70k
Bayonetta: 1.24m previously > 1.00m
Bayonetta 2: 1.23m + 190k
Game Builder Garage: 1.15m + 90k in 9 months
Shin Megami Tensei 5: 1.10m + 100k in 9 months
    posted the 08/03/2023 at 08:17 PM by darkshao
    comments (4)
    darkshao posted the 08/03/2023 at 10:10 PM
    Nintendo 3DS
    Luigi's Mansion 2 - 6.48m
    The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D - 6.44m
    Nintendogs+Cats - 4.69m
    Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate - 4.20m
    Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 3.79m
    The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D - 3.46m
    Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright / Conquest / Revelation - 3.09m
    Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D - 2.94m
    Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Bros. - 2.70m
    Kirby Triple Deluxe - 2.66m
    Paper Mario: Sticker Star - 2.49m
    Fire Emblem: Awakening - 2.37m
    Yoshi's New Island - 2.06m
    Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon - 1.67m
    Kirby: Planet Robobot - 1.64m
    Style Savvy: Trendsetters - 1.44m
    Bravely Defauly: Flying Fairy - 1.40m
    The Legend of Zelda: TriForce Heroes - 1.36m
    Kid Icarus: Uprising - 1.37m
    Star Fox 64 3D - 1.07m
    Rhythm Paradise Megamix - 1.03m
    Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia - 1.00m
    New Style Boutique 2 – Fashion Forward: 1.00m

    Wii U
    Pikmin 3 - 1.28m
    The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD - 1.17m
    e3ologue posted the 08/03/2023 at 10:25 PM
    Comment t'as eu accès, à ces chiffres ?
    Ce compte rendu est payant normalement.
    darkshao posted the 08/03/2023 at 10:29 PM
    e3ologue trouvable sur tous les sites (Neogaf, VGChartz, Installbase...)

    JAPON
    Animal Crossing New Horizon -10.61m
    Pokemon Scarlet/Violet-6.94m
    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-6.84m
    Splatoon 3-6.32m
    Yo-kai Watch 2 Bony Spirits/Fleshy Souls/Psychic Specters-6.10m
    Animal Crossing New Leaf-5.95m
    Pokemon Sword/Shield-5.95m
    Splatoon 2-5.26m
    Pokemon X/Y-4.57m
    Ring Fit Advanture-4.05m
    Pokemon Sun/Moon-3.94m
    Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl-3.87m
    Pokemon Legends Arceus:3.62m
    Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire-3.47m
    The Legend of Zelda:Breath of the Wild-3.41m
    Monster Hunter Generations-3.3m
    Mario Kart 7-3.08m
    Super Mario Odyssey-3.04m
    Super Smash Bros for 3DS-2.91m
    Super Mario Party-2.91m
    New Super Mario Bros 2-2.76m
    Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon-2.72m
    Monster Hunter 4G-2.7m
    Super Mario 3D Land-2.3m
    Tomodachi Life-2.3m
    Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu/Let's GO Eevee-2.2m
    Yokai Watch 3-2.17m
    Clubhouse Games:51 Worldwide Classics-2m
    Monster Hunter XX-1.8m
    Super Mario Maker 2-1.73m
    Mario Party SuperStars-1.68m
    Super Mario 3D World+Bowser Fury-1.62m
    Kirby and The Forgotten Land-1.62m
    New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe-1.61m
    Animal Crossing Happy Home Designer-1.6m
    Nintendo Switch Sports-1.59m
    Puzzle&DragonZ-1.5m
    Yo-Kai Wtach-1.48m
    Kirby Star Allies-1.31m
    Luigi's Mansion 2 Dark Moon-1.31m
    Dragon Quest VII 3DS-1.3m
    Luigi Mansion 3-1.26m
    Super Mario Maker 3DS-1.26m
    Monster Hunter TriG 3DS-1.2m
    Taiko no Tatsuji Drum 'n Fun!-1.1m
    Monster Strike-1m
    e3ologue posted the 08/03/2023 at 10:40 PM
    Je ne dis pas que c'est ce n'est pas authentique, vu que les chiffres se tiennent. Mais c'est étonnant, le White Paper existe apparemment depuis plus d'une décennie (il coute environ 60€) et pourtant on l'a jamais, mais vraiment jamais eu.

    Mais c'est ultra cool (surtout que j'ai failli payer ), par exemple on voit que Metroid Dread à fait 97% de ses ventes lors du premier trimestre et que depuis seul 3% a trouvé preneur. A l'inverse DKCTF c'était vendu à un peu moins de 2M son premier trimestre mais depuis il semble faire le demi million chaque année.
