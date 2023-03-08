Charts

Données de la CESA (Computer Entertainment Suppliers Association) 2023

Chiffres arrêtés au 31 Décembre 2022



Pokémon BD/SP: 15.06m + 140k in 6 months

Splatoon 2: 13.60m + 300k in 6 months

Super Mario Maker 2: 8.42m + 530k

Legend of Zelda LA: 6.46m + 380k

Clubhouse Games: 4.64m + 420k

DKC Tropical Freeze: 4.62m + 500k

Mario Tennis Aces: 4.50m + 220k

Kirby Star Allies: 4.38m + 400K

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword: 4.15m + 240k in 9 months

Fire Emblem Three Houses: 4.12m + 300k

1-2 Switch: 3.74m + 110k

Paper Mario Origami King: 3.47m + 130k

Yoshi's Crafted World: 3.35m + 340k

Metroid Dread: 3.04m + 140k in 9 months

Arms: 2.72m + 60k

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: 2.70m +260k

Mario Golf Super Rush: 2.48m + 130k in 9 months

Pikmin 3 Deluxe: 2.40m + 170k

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: 2.35m + 220k

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: 1.99m + 100k

Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain: 1.94m + 350k in 9 months

Xenoblade Chronicles DE: 1.88m + 200k

Miitopia: 1.79m + 110k

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: 1.73m + 150k

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: 1.60m + 100k

Wario Ware Get it Together!: 1.34m + 70k in 9 months

Astral Chain: 1.33m + 50k

Dr Kawashima's Brain training: 1.27m + 70k

Bayonetta: 1.24m previously > 1.00m

Bayonetta 2: 1.23m + 190k

Game Builder Garage: 1.15m + 90k in 9 months

Shin Megami Tensei 5: 1.10m + 100k in 9 months