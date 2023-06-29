[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 336,027 (New)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 25,155 (1,697,225)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,066 (5,344,544)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,166 (3,171,606)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,156 (1,107,323)

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,901 (5,058,457)

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,597 (4,043,435)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,282 (5,219,828 )

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,231 (3,45,063)

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,531 (2,216,142)



PS5 – 71,415

Switch OLED – 66,375

Switch – 20,941

Switch Lite – 18,674

PS5 Digital Edition – 13,970

PS4 – 2,427

Xbox Series S – 8,448

Xbox Series X – 279

New 2DS LL – 33



105 990 Switch / 85 685 PS5 / 8 727 XSXIS