[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 336,027 (New)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 25,155 (1,697,225)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,066 (5,344,544)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,166 (3,171,606)
[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,156 (1,107,323)
[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,901 (5,058,457)
[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,597 (4,043,435)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,282 (5,219,828 )
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,231 (3,45,063)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,531 (2,216,142)
PS5 – 71,415
Switch OLED – 66,375
Switch – 20,941
Switch Lite – 18,674
PS5 Digital Edition – 13,970
PS4 – 2,427
Xbox Series S – 8,448
Xbox Series X – 279
New 2DS LL – 33
105 990 Switch / 85 685 PS5 / 8 727 XSXIS
posted the 06/29/2023 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
Dragon Quest XI - 950.338
Final Fantasy XV - 716.649
Final Fantasy VII Remake - 702.853
Kingdom Hearts III - 640.406
Dragon Quest Heroes - 566.569
Dragon Quest Heroes II - 381.928
Persona 5 - 344.854
Final Fantasy XVI - 336.027
Tales of Arise - 201.798
Persona 5 Royal - 201.448
ça va encore reprendre, n'empêche qu'en jouant bien cette carte, ils pourraient éventuellement aller chatouiller la DS et la PS2
Alors que tous les autres, brade, parfois moins d'un mois après