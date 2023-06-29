profile
Final Fantasy XVI
Final Fantasy XVI
Playstation 5
Square Enix
Square Enix
action-RPG
other versions : PC -
all
Famitsu sales (6/19/23 – 6/25/23) / FFXI 336 027
[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 336,027 (New)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 25,155 (1,697,225)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,066 (5,344,544)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,166 (3,171,606)
[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,156 (1,107,323)
[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,901 (5,058,457)
[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,597 (4,043,435)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,282 (5,219,828 )
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,231 (3,45,063)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,531 (2,216,142)

PS5 – 71,415
Switch OLED – 66,375
Switch – 20,941
Switch Lite – 18,674
PS5 Digital Edition – 13,970
PS4 – 2,427
Xbox Series S – 8,448
Xbox Series X – 279
New 2DS LL – 33

105 990 Switch / 85 685 PS5 / 8 727 XSXIS
    teel posted the 06/29/2023 at 01:07 PM
    Le score le plus bas pour un ff mais je m'attendais à un pire quand même
    jenicris posted the 06/29/2023 at 01:10 PM
    Sans le demat. Pour le dernier Zelda c'était 50% en demat donc a voir.
    piratees posted the 06/29/2023 at 01:15 PM
    donc 70% de plus avec le démat
    lalisa posted the 06/29/2023 at 01:34 PM
    Recent Playstation JRPG (Famitsu), launch weeks :

    Dragon Quest XI - 950.338
    Final Fantasy XV - 716.649
    Final Fantasy VII Remake - 702.853
    Kingdom Hearts III - 640.406
    Dragon Quest Heroes - 566.569
    Dragon Quest Heroes II - 381.928
    Persona 5 - 344.854
    Final Fantasy XVI - 336.027
    Tales of Arise - 201.798
    Persona 5 Royal - 201.448
    fdestroyer posted the 06/29/2023 at 02:18 PM
    C'est dingue 100k Switch après 6 ans et demi sans aucune sortie d'envergure
    kujiraldine posted the 06/29/2023 at 03:51 PM
    fdestroyer : Et sans baisse de prix non plus. Truc de ouf.
    fdestroyer posted the 06/29/2023 at 04:09 PM
    kujiraldine C'est fou, le jour ou il l'a mette à 199€ / 129€ la Lite

    ça va encore reprendre, n'empêche qu'en jouant bien cette carte, ils pourraient éventuellement aller chatouiller la DS et la PS2
    kujiraldine posted the 06/29/2023 at 04:26 PM
    fdestroyer : Faudrait voit s'il y a moyen de la baisser. Entre les diverses pénuries, l'inflation globale et la hausse du prix des travailleurs chinois, peut être qu'il est impossible pour Nintendo de passer sous la barre des 200€. Mais même à 249€, si jamais ça se fait, effectivement, ça signera un nouvel élan pour les ventes.
    cyr posted the 06/29/2023 at 05:14 PM
    kujiraldine Nintendo a compris qu'en ne faisant aucune offre, ils vendent.

    Alors que tous les autres, brade, parfois moins d'un mois après
