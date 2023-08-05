.
Découvrir combien vous avez dépensé sur Steam
Cette page vous permettra de découvrir combien vous avez dépensé sur Steam.

Pour ma part, 439 € seulement

https://help.steampowered.com/fr/accountdata/AccountSpend
    posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:19 PM by suzukube
    comments (13)
    hanackil posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:31 PM
    Pour moi juste 59€ euro pour l'instant et au moins 300€ sur PS tore ps5
    ioop posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:38 PM
    2903€ sachant que j'ai plus rien acheté depuis le 8 juin 2018
    The Walking Dead: The Final Season

    et avant ça :

    21 juil. 2017
    Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series

    11 juil. 2017
    Life is Strange: Before the Storm

    23 nov. 2016
    The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

    j'ai vraiment lacher steam en 2016

    mon compte a 12ans, + de 200 jeux
    famimax posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:42 PM
    P'tin j'aurais pas du aller voir ce truc
    alexkidd posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:45 PM
    27,42 € = 176 jeux
    liberty posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:47 PM
    Suzukube y a la même chose pour PS store, Xbox, Nintendo, Humble bundle...?
    yanssou posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:53 PM
    ouah presque 1300 en même temps j'ai acquis la steam deck
    cliana posted the 05/08/2023 at 06:33 PM
    89,70€ pour 228 jeux (le rat )
    spencer posted the 05/08/2023 at 07:10 PM
    A ba zero euros pour moi
    ronan89 posted the 05/08/2023 at 07:26 PM
    1 Steam Deck
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/08/2023 at 07:51 PM
    1100€. J’ai mon PC depuis 6 mois
    apollokami posted the 05/08/2023 at 07:51 PM
    10.5k en 16 ans
    5120x2880 posted the 05/08/2023 at 07:57 PM
    $1400 depuis 2012 de mémoire.
    liberty posted the 05/08/2023 at 09:04 PM
    ootaniisensei C'est ca d être accro a tout les jeux Jap qui sortes lol:

    apollokami T as du prendre pas mal de day one c'est cool tu soutiens
