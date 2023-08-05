accueil
suzukube
Découvrir combien vous avez dépensé sur Steam
Cette page vous permettra de découvrir combien vous avez dépensé sur Steam.
Pour ma part, 439 € seulement
https://help.steampowered.com/fr/accountdata/AccountSpend
posted the 05/08/2023 at 05:19 PM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (13)
13
)
hanackil
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 05:31 PM
Pour moi juste 59€ euro pour l'instant et au moins 300€ sur PS tore ps5
ioop
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 05:38 PM
2903€ sachant que j'ai plus rien acheté depuis le 8 juin 2018
The Walking Dead: The Final Season
et avant ça :
21 juil. 2017
Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
11 juil. 2017
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
23 nov. 2016
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
j'ai vraiment lacher steam en 2016
mon compte a 12ans, + de 200 jeux
famimax
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 05:42 PM
P'tin j'aurais pas du aller voir ce truc
alexkidd
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 05:45 PM
27,42 € = 176 jeux
liberty
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 05:47 PM
Suzukube
y a la même chose pour PS store, Xbox, Nintendo, Humble bundle...?
yanssou
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 05:53 PM
ouah presque 1300 en même temps j'ai acquis la steam deck
cliana
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 06:33 PM
89,70€ pour 228 jeux
(le rat
)
spencer
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 07:10 PM
A ba zero euros pour moi
ronan89
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 07:26 PM
1 Steam Deck
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 07:51 PM
1100€. J’ai mon PC depuis 6 mois
apollokami
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 07:51 PM
10.5k en 16 ans
5120x2880
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 07:57 PM
$1400 depuis 2012 de mémoire.
liberty
posted
the 05/08/2023 at 09:04 PM
ootaniisensei
C'est ca d être accro a tout les jeux Jap qui sortes lol:
apollokami
T as du prendre pas mal de day one c'est cool tu soutiens
