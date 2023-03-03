1 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 189,031 (New)

2 [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 53,995 (New)

3 [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 35,897 (New)

4 [PS5] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 31,439 (New)

5 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,703 (4,883,806)

6 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 21,932 (126,086)

7 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,858 (3,904,000)

8 [PS5] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 14,422 (New)

9 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 13,200 (New)

10 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,159 (5,173,365)

11 [PS4] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 7,269 (New)

12 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,197 (3,054,078 )

13 [NSW] Digimon World: Next Order (Bandai Namco, 02/22/23) – 7,140 (New)

14 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,126 (1,014,229)

15 [PS5] Wild Hearts (Electronic Arts, 02/17/23) – 6,691 (33,596)

16 [PSVR2] Horizon Call of the Mountain (SIE, 02/22/23) – 6,027 (New)

17 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 4,882 (291,649)

18 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,699 (5,131,183)

19 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,106 (1,183,440)

20 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,905 (3,354,148 )

21 [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/16/23) – 3,773 (25,633)

22 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,451 (7,436,128 )

23 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,404 (1,091,821)

24 [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 3,321 (201,002)

25 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,030 (2,850,063)

26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,922 (1,003,123)

27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,763 (2,140,959)

28 [NSW] Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (Square Enix, 02/16/23) – 2,730 (14,295)

29 [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 2,534 (60,443)

30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,170 (156,825)