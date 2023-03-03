profile
Top 30 avec encore une grosse surprise!
1 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 189,031 (New)
2 [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 53,995 (New)
3 [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 35,897 (New)
4 [PS5] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 31,439 (New)
5 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,703 (4,883,806)
6 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 21,932 (126,086)
7 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,858 (3,904,000)
8 [PS5] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 14,422 (New)
9 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 13,200 (New)
10 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,159 (5,173,365)
11 [PS4] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 7,269 (New)
12 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,197 (3,054,078 )
13 [NSW] Digimon World: Next Order (Bandai Namco, 02/22/23) – 7,140 (New)
14 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,126 (1,014,229)
15 [PS5] Wild Hearts (Electronic Arts, 02/17/23) – 6,691 (33,596)
16 [PSVR2] Horizon Call of the Mountain (SIE, 02/22/23) – 6,027 (New)
17 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 4,882 (291,649)
18 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,699 (5,131,183)
19 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,106 (1,183,440)
20 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,905 (3,354,148 )
21 [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 02/16/23) – 3,773 (25,633)
22 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,451 (7,436,128 )
23 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,404 (1,091,821)
24 [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 3,321 (201,002)
25 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3,030 (2,850,063)
26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,922 (1,003,123)
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,763 (2,140,959)
28 [NSW] Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (Square Enix, 02/16/23) – 2,730 (14,295)
29 [NSW] Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous, 01/26/23) – 2,534 (60,443)
30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,170 (156,825)
    newtechnix posted the 03/03/2023 at 11:24 AM
    Ce qui est effrayant c'est le pouvoir quand même que Nintendo représente un poids démesuré sur le marché Japonais, effrayant car irrationnel

    Comment une vague compilation de petits jeux de société comme Clubhouse Games 51 peut taper le million quand d'autres jeux plus évolué et qui auront nécessité de la compétence voir de l'amour par les créateurs puissent puissent ne même pas effleurer les 200 000 ventes.
    La marque Nintendo est une puissance redoutable si Club House 51 serait édité par Level 5...on imagine le désastre
    fdestroyer posted the 03/03/2023 at 11:27 AM
    Octopath 2 est un peu un bide non?
    ryadr posted the 03/03/2023 at 12:34 PM
    fdestroyer


    Pas fou, oui, à voir avec le démat.
