« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

profile
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
articles :
4670
visites since opening :
6958162
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Rappel] Pokemon Presents / 27.02.2023 / 15 H
Nouvelle série par Netflix en "StopMotion" : La réceptionniste Pokemon
Pokemon Sleep
Pokémon Ecarlate et Violet : DLC "Zone Zero", en 2 parties pour l'automne et hivers 2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2tlAhNH13I
posted the 02/27/2023 at 01:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
15
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:02 PM
Il y a un Pikachu qui parle !
masharu
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:07 PM
6 min :
- PWC au Japon pour 2023
- Un board carte à jouer Pokémon electronique.
- Nouvelle série animé par Netflix
masharu
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:08 PM
La série est en clay-motion je crois.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:09 PM
masharu
Et ils en sont fier, qui dirige cette compagnie a la noix ?
masharu
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:12 PM
- Pokémon UNITE : Zacian (il avait leaké ou déjà présenté) avec un nouveau mode scénarisé et cosmétique.
- Pokémon Café Remix : Une MAJ ajoutant les starters 8G.
masharu
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:16 PM
- Pokémon Master EX : Une pub sur les derniers ajouts + Les 3 rivaux de Epée/Bouclier dans leur tenues Ultime.
- Pokémon Sleep en 2023
.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:18 PM
masharu
"Ronfle"
guiguif
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:19 PM
Pokemon Sleep, quel enfer... et le mec te sors " je sais qu'on vous a fait attendre "
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:21 PM
Tiens les Légendaires Para hors DLC, intriguant
kevisiano
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:23 PM
L'abus de cette licence
masharu
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:25 PM
- Le "Pokémon Go Plus +" compatible Pokémon Sleep et Pokémon Go
- Pokémon Ecarlate/Violet : Des Pokémon Paradox teasés dans le livre du jeu arrive via les raids.
- Le DLC de Pokémon Ecarlate/Violet, "Zone Zero", en 2 parties pour l'automne et hivers 2023.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:27 PM
C'est tout !
giru
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:29 PM
Je crois que c’est la pire présentation Pokémon
C’était quoi cette présentation pour le DLC de Scarlet&Violet?
Y avait juste rien…
e3ologue
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:31 PM
Chaud quand même comment les nouveaux pokémon des DLC semblent tombés de Yokai Watch .
kidicarus
posted
the 02/27/2023 at 02:39 PM
Pas grand d'intéressant pour moi, sauf la série en stop motion qui pourrait me plaire, je vais encore attendre Détective Pikachu 2.
citer un membre
