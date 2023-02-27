profile
[Rappel] Pokemon Presents / 27.02.2023 / 15 H


Nouvelle série par Netflix en "StopMotion" : La réceptionniste Pokemon
Pokemon Sleep
Pokémon Ecarlate et Violet : DLC "Zone Zero", en 2 parties pour l'automne et hivers 2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2tlAhNH13I
    posted the 02/27/2023 at 01:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:02 PM
    Il y a un Pikachu qui parle !
    masharu posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:07 PM
    6 min :
    - PWC au Japon pour 2023
    - Un board carte à jouer Pokémon electronique.
    - Nouvelle série animé par Netflix
    masharu posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:08 PM
    La série est en clay-motion je crois.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:09 PM
    masharu Et ils en sont fier, qui dirige cette compagnie a la noix ?
    masharu posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:12 PM
    - Pokémon UNITE : Zacian (il avait leaké ou déjà présenté) avec un nouveau mode scénarisé et cosmétique.
    - Pokémon Café Remix : Une MAJ ajoutant les starters 8G.
    masharu posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:16 PM
    - Pokémon Master EX : Une pub sur les derniers ajouts + Les 3 rivaux de Epée/Bouclier dans leur tenues Ultime.
    - Pokémon Sleep en 2023 .
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:18 PM
    masharu "Ronfle"
    guiguif posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:19 PM
    Pokemon Sleep, quel enfer... et le mec te sors " je sais qu'on vous a fait attendre "
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:21 PM
    Tiens les Légendaires Para hors DLC, intriguant
    kevisiano posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:23 PM
    L'abus de cette licence
    masharu posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:25 PM
    - Le "Pokémon Go Plus +" compatible Pokémon Sleep et Pokémon Go
    - Pokémon Ecarlate/Violet : Des Pokémon Paradox teasés dans le livre du jeu arrive via les raids.
    - Le DLC de Pokémon Ecarlate/Violet, "Zone Zero", en 2 parties pour l'automne et hivers 2023.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:27 PM
    C'est tout !
    giru posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:29 PM
    Je crois que c’est la pire présentation Pokémon C’était quoi cette présentation pour le DLC de Scarlet&Violet?

    Y avait juste rien…
    e3ologue posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:31 PM
    Chaud quand même comment les nouveaux pokémon des DLC semblent tombés de Yokai Watch .
    kidicarus posted the 02/27/2023 at 02:39 PM
    Pas grand d'intéressant pour moi, sauf la série en stop motion qui pourrait me plaire, je vais encore attendre Détective Pikachu 2.
