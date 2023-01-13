profile
fdestroyer > blog
PCB Arcade dans une poubelle!
Trouvaille incroyable dans notre dernière vidéo : nous avons croisé une borne arcade pourrie en bord de route, a l'intérieur un PCB fonctionnel de R-Type! rien que ça :

    posted the 01/13/2023 at 10:53 PM by fdestroyer
    comments (0)
