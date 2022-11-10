profile
Bayonetta 3
name : Bayonetta 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : action
[Switch] Bayonetta 3 / Viola (Gameplay)

Date : 28 Octobre 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAqv6h8RoZg
    posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    losz posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:30 PM
    C'est tellement flou que je vois rien
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:36 PM
    On dirait qu'ils ont voulu foutre un Dante dans le jeu

    Vivement sinon
    ducknsexe posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:40 PM
    Vraiment beau ce jeu. Une vrai tuerie, la maîtresse des enfer revient botter des fesses.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:40 PM
    losz tu es sur que tu as pas la qualité de la vidéo en 360p, tu peux mettre une meilleur résolution comme 1080p60Fps.
    xenofamicom posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:43 PM
    Dommage qu'elle n'a pas de gun
    akiru posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:57 PM
    Qu'est ce qu'elle est laide putain.

    Mais bon il y a toujours Bayonetta.
    xenofamicom posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:59 PM
    akiru Clair, son design n'est vraiment pas une réussite
    sandman posted the 10/11/2022 at 08:02 PM
    ca me hype tellement cette vidéo. Ce niveau, ce gameplay, ca change de bayonetta et c'est cool. J'etais pas hype du tout sur ce 3eme volet.
    keiku posted the 10/11/2022 at 08:03 PM
    la virgil version bayonneta
    suzukube posted the 10/11/2022 at 08:12 PM
    losz Arrête le 144p et prends-toi une vraie connexion internet

    sandman Comment oses-tu douter de Bayonetta ? Ça serait comme douter de 2B, t'as pas honte ?!
    losz posted the 10/11/2022 at 08:33 PM
    suzukube J'ai la fibre, mais pour que ce soit correct visuellement faut regarder la video sur un écran 6"
    hangro514 posted the 10/11/2022 at 08:40 PM
    Pas ouff
    popomolos posted the 10/11/2022 at 08:53 PM
    Cool qu’ils aient mis une brouteuse de minous en perso jouable
    akiru posted the 10/11/2022 at 08:54 PM
    keiku Vergil est putain de charismatique au moins.
    donpandemonium posted the 10/11/2022 at 09:31 PM
    Effets de particules au top de ce que peut proposer la Switch, framerate très stable, modélisation correcte des personnages et des mobs... mais tout ceci au détriment des textures plutôt moyennes et de la modélisation du décor vraiment médiocre, taillée à la serpe.

    Résultat mi-figue mi-raisin, mais ça reste agréable visuellement.
