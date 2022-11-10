accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Bayonetta 3
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
PlatinumGames
genre :
action
[Switch] Bayonetta 3 / Viola (Gameplay)
Date : 28 Octobre 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAqv6h8RoZg
losz
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:30 PM
C'est tellement flou que je vois rien
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:36 PM
On dirait qu'ils ont voulu foutre un Dante dans le jeu
Vivement sinon
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:40 PM
Vraiment beau ce jeu. Une vrai tuerie, la maîtresse des enfer revient botter des fesses.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:40 PM
losz
tu es sur que tu as pas la qualité de la vidéo en 360p, tu peux mettre une meilleur résolution comme 1080p60Fps.
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:43 PM
Dommage qu'elle n'a pas de gun
akiru
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:57 PM
Qu'est ce qu'elle est laide putain.
Mais bon il y a toujours Bayonetta.
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:59 PM
akiru
Clair, son design n'est vraiment pas une réussite
sandman
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 08:02 PM
ca me hype tellement cette vidéo. Ce niveau, ce gameplay, ca change de bayonetta et c'est cool. J'etais pas hype du tout sur ce 3eme volet.
keiku
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 08:03 PM
la virgil version bayonneta
suzukube
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 08:12 PM
losz
Arrête le 144p et prends-toi une vraie connexion internet
sandman
Comment oses-tu douter de Bayonetta ? Ça serait comme douter de 2B, t'as pas honte ?!
losz
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 08:33 PM
suzukube
J'ai la fibre, mais pour que ce soit correct visuellement faut regarder la video sur un écran 6"
hangro514
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 08:40 PM
Pas ouff
popomolos
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 08:53 PM
Cool qu’ils aient mis une brouteuse de minous en perso jouable
akiru
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 08:54 PM
keiku
Vergil est putain de charismatique au moins.
donpandemonium
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 09:31 PM
Effets de particules au top de ce que peut proposer la Switch, framerate très stable, modélisation correcte des personnages et des mobs... mais tout ceci au détriment des textures plutôt moyennes et de la modélisation du décor vraiment médiocre, taillée à la serpe.
Résultat mi-figue mi-raisin, mais ça reste agréable visuellement.
