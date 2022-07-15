profile
NieR Automata
name : NieR Automata
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
suzukube
PGR x Nier Automata : c'est désormais une réalité !


La reine est de retour, en attendant Bayonetta 3 sur Nintendo Switch en octobre prochain, pourquoi ne pas passer vos chaudes nuits de canicules avec 2B sur votre iPhone 13 (ou Nothing Phone (1)) fraîchement acheté ?

Téléchargez le jeu ici : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kurogame.gplay.punishing.grayraven.en&hl=fr&gl=US

Tourne en 60 fps sur une Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

    posted the 07/15/2022 at 09:44 PM by suzukube
