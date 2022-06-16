profile
8 Go est-ce assez pour vos jeux next gen sur PC ?


16 Go de ram sont-ils vraiment necessaires pour augmenter votre framerate ?
    posted the 06/16/2022 at 10:58 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    keiku posted the 06/16/2022 at 11:01 PM
    8 giga c'est déja limite pour mon navigateur internet...
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/16/2022 at 11:15 PM
    C'est pas surtout la mémoire du GPU qui fait le boulot pour ce genre de chose?
    kaga posted the 06/16/2022 at 11:16 PM
    Ça ne coute pas très cher de la ram. Serait con de se limiter à 8go
