271
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 164
visites since opening : 219572
newtechnix > blog
Top 30 famitsu
1 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 34,362 (2,154,392)
2 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 30,341 (274,141)
3 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 20,806 (85,371)
4 [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 17,380 (103,678 )
5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,038 (4,483,464)
6 [NSW] Chocobo GP (Square Enix, 03/10/22) – 12,414 (New)
7 [NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 03/10/22) – 11,097 (New)
8 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 10,106 (83,505)
9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,815 (4,804,530)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,464 (2,551,664)
11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,177 (904,143)
12 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 7,067 (111,830)
13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,993 (7,209,036)
14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,793 (1,975,839)
15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,280 (3,097,912)
16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,221 (2,681,148 )
17 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 4,145 (2,524,087)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,036 (944,870)
19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,900 (4,046,555)
20 [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 3,165 (68,909)
21 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,739 (4,322,535)
22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,672 (1,030,008 )
23 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 2,445 (262,165)
24 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,435 (32,254)
25 [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games, 02/17/22) – 2,241 (129,506)
26 [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 1,770 (57,014)
27 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,756 (1,167,246)
28 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,744 (245,508 )
29 [NSW] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 1,634 (23,456)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,576 (2,066,289)

Pas grand chose de spécial, un peu bizarre de voir qu'Horizon finira, pour ses ventes, en dessous qu'un Touken Ranbu Warriors. C'est déprimant.

Momotaroh continue à un rythme de plus de 5000 ventes malgré qu'il ne figure plus dans le top 10.

Zelda Breath of the Wild se rapproche des 2 millions, ce qui constitue un super record pour la série au Japon

Arceus a encore un très gros potentiel de vente, suffit de voir Pearl/Diamond et Shield/Sword.

Splatoon 2 vient de passer la barre des 4 millions...doivent pas être trop pressé de sortir le 3

Sony ou Microsoft doivent surement penser qu'il faut sortir le chéquier pour From Software.
    posted the 03/18/2022 at 09:20 AM by newtechnix
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/18/2022 at 09:28 AM
    Kirby pourrait faire un gros départ la semaine prochaine.
    fretide posted the 03/18/2022 at 09:32 AM
    Newtechnix
    "un peu bizarre de voir qu'Horizon finira, pour ses ventes, en dessous qu'un Touken Ranbu Warriors. C'est déprimant."

    Y'a rien de bizarre justement, ce jeu n'avait pas vocation à cartonner au Japon
