1 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 34,362 (2,154,392)2 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 30,341 (274,141)3 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 20,806 (85,371)4 [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 17,380 (103,678 )5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,038 (4,483,464)6 [NSW] Chocobo GP (Square Enix, 03/10/22) – 12,414 (New)7 [NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 03/10/22) – 11,097 (New)8 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 10,106 (83,505)9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,815 (4,804,530)10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,464 (2,551,664)11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,177 (904,143)12 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 7,067 (111,830)13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,993 (7,209,036)14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,793 (1,975,839)15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,280 (3,097,912)16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,221 (2,681,148 )17 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 4,145 (2,524,087)18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,036 (944,870)19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,900 (4,046,555)20 [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 3,165 (68,909)21 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,739 (4,322,535)22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,672 (1,030,008 )23 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 2,445 (262,165)24 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,435 (32,254)25 [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games, 02/17/22) – 2,241 (129,506)26 [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 1,770 (57,014)27 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,756 (1,167,246)28 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,744 (245,508 )29 [NSW] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 1,634 (23,456)30 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,576 (2,066,289)Pas grand chose de spécial, un peu bizarre de voir qu'Horizon finira, pour ses ventes, en dessous qu'un Touken Ranbu Warriors. C'est déprimant.Momotaroh continue à un rythme de plus de 5000 ventes malgré qu'il ne figure plus dans le top 10.Zelda Breath of the Wild se rapproche des 2 millions, ce qui constitue un super record pour la série au JaponArceus a encore un très gros potentiel de vente, suffit de voir Pearl/Diamond et Shield/Sword.Splatoon 2 vient de passer la barre des 4 millions...doivent pas être trop pressé de sortir le 3Sony ou Microsoft doivent surement penser qu'il faut sortir le chéquier pour From Software.