1 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 34,362 (2,154,392)
2 [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 30,341 (274,141)
3 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 20,806 (85,371)
4 [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 17,380 (103,678 )
5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,038 (4,483,464)
6 [NSW] Chocobo GP (Square Enix, 03/10/22) – 12,414 (New)
7 [NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 03/10/22) – 11,097 (New)
8 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 10,106 (83,505)
9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 9,815 (4,804,530)
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 9,464 (2,551,664)
11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,177 (904,143)
12 [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 7,067 (111,830)
13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,993 (7,209,036)
14 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,793 (1,975,839)
15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,280 (3,097,912)
16 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,221 (2,681,148 )
17 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 4,145 (2,524,087)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,036 (944,870)
19 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,900 (4,046,555)
20 [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 3,165 (68,909)
21 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,739 (4,322,535)
22 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,672 (1,030,008 )
23 [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 2,445 (262,165)
24 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,435 (32,254)
25 [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games, 02/17/22) – 2,241 (129,506)
26 [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 1,770 (57,014)
27 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1,756 (1,167,246)
28 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,744 (245,508 )
29 [NSW] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 1,634 (23,456)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,576 (2,066,289)
Pas grand chose de spécial, un peu bizarre de voir qu'Horizon finira, pour ses ventes, en dessous qu'un Touken Ranbu Warriors. C'est déprimant.
Momotaroh continue à un rythme de plus de 5000 ventes malgré qu'il ne figure plus dans le top 10.
Zelda Breath of the Wild se rapproche des 2 millions, ce qui constitue un super record pour la série au Japon
Arceus a encore un très gros potentiel de vente, suffit de voir Pearl/Diamond et Shield/Sword.
Splatoon 2 vient de passer la barre des 4 millions...doivent pas être trop pressé de sortir le 3
Sony ou Microsoft doivent surement penser qu'il faut sortir le chéquier pour From Software.
"un peu bizarre de voir qu'Horizon finira, pour ses ventes, en dessous qu'un Touken Ranbu Warriors. C'est déprimant."
Y'a rien de bizarre justement, ce jeu n'avait pas vocation à cartonner au Japon