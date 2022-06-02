profile
Sifu
1
Likers
name : Sifu
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sloclap
developer : Sloclap
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5314
visites since opening : 7689647
guiguif > blog
all
Sifu n'a pas l'air si fou
Test par Gautoz.
Si les preview etaient encourageantes on se retrouve avec un jeu final qui a bien de la gueule, mais avec un gamedesign frustrant et redondant.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/06/2022 at 12:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo