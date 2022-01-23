profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Publicité PS5 japon

Il s'agit sans doute d'un artiste local et sans doute d'autres vont suivre
    posted the 01/23/2022 at 09:59 AM by newtechnix
    comments (13)
    mafacenligne posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:02 AM
    que c'est nul
    derno posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:03 AM
    j'achète une xbox
    churos45 posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:04 AM
    Je n'aime vraiment pas ce genre de pub
    martymcfly posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:04 AM
    Le département marketing de Sony a souvent pondu des trucs chelou. On est en plein dedans la ^^
    newtechnix posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:11 AM
    Quand tu vois une publicité Nintendo, on comprends tout de suite que cela s'adresse au grand public , à la famille.

    là effectivement on peut se demander si cette publicité à un intérêt.

    Bon de toutes façons faut du stock de console, sans un gros stock la publicité sert pas à grand chose
    zekk posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:12 AM
    On est surtout pas le public cible
    funkysamurai posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:18 AM
    martymcfly ca sera toujours une boite de publicité qui fait une pub. Le service marketing comme tu dis ne fait pas de la production de publicité
    liquidsnake66 posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:54 AM
    Lol le truc qui met mal à l'aise
    martymcfly posted the 01/23/2022 at 10:57 AM
    funkysamurai mais c’est quand même le marketing qui donne les directives, idées et qui valide le truc nan? Donc ta réflexion ne sert à rien.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/23/2022 at 11:31 AM
    Philou en voyant ça:

    Et 1 millions de plus de XBOX! Merci Sony
    sora78 posted the 01/23/2022 at 11:34 AM
    Ce doit être une putain de star au Japon mais je ne connais pas.
    guiguif posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:07 PM
    Effectivement c'est une star au Japon, l'un de ses clips a depassé les 700Millions de vues sur YT.
    eyrtz posted the 01/23/2022 at 12:13 PM
    Marcelpatulacci A fortiori, pas au Japon.
