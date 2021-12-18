Hello ! Ma petite sélection de jeux en promotion sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch ^^ !
C’est carrément cadeau :
Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected™ | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 2.79 €
Sine Mora EX | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 0.99 €
A ne pas manquer :
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 0.99€
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 2.79 €
Guacamelee! 2 | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 4.99 €
The TakeOver | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 4.99 €
Gear.Club Unlimited | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 2,98 €
BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 3.99 €
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 3.99 €
Overcooked: Special Edition | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 1.99 €
Moving Out | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 6.24 €
No More Heroes | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 9.99 €
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 9.99 €
Child of Light® Ultimate Edition | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 5.99 €
Iconoclasts | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 5.99 €
This War of Mine: Complete Edition | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 3.59 €
Cat Quest II | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 5.99 €
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 3.99 €
Shakes on a Plane | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo
Jenny LeClue – Detectivu | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 3.50 €
Bridge Constructor Portal | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 3.74 €
Art of Balance | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 4.49 €
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 3.99 €
Professor Rubik’s Entraînement Cérébral | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 9.99 €
JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 12.49 €
FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 11.99 €
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 15.99 €
LEGO® Worlds | Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 11.99 €
Bonus :
Eastward | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 22.49 €
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 23.99 €
LEGO® Builder’s Journey | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 14.99 €
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 18.74 €
Lovekami -Useless Goddess- | Jeux à télécharger sur Nintendo Switch | Jeux | Nintendo 9.79 €
sylphide Je l'ai acheté, j'ai la flemme de l'installer ça devient grave. J'sais pas je ressens pas le côté "N64" dessus, le manque de multi local je crois.
Peut être parce que c'est un jeu Gamecube