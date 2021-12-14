¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Quand tu penses avoir terminé ton backlog mais que t'es abonné au Xbox Game Pass


Swinging 24/7.
    posted the 12/14/2021 at 02:25 AM by suzukube
    ravyxxs posted the 12/14/2021 at 03:24 AM
    Moi c'est pire,je bosse tellement que j'ai même plus le temps de trop jouer et finir mon backlog. Et Forza Horizon 5 fait parti des jeux rapide à faire et se défouler sans avoir à se soucier du temps. Et aussi,la faute au GP lol Kevisiano
