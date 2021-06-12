profile
Microsoft
105
Likers
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4074
visites since opening : 5653725
nicolasgourry > blog
Halo Infinite | Console/PC | Campaign Graphics Comparison & FPS


Bonus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6YGOXtD8Mk
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/06/2021 at 10:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    raoh38 posted the 12/06/2021 at 10:57 PM
    Je pense que le jeu va régulièrement des mises a jour techniques surtout pour les versions series et pc, comme pour le raytracing ou de stabilité et autres améliorations... j'espère même des dlc avec d'autres environnements.
    suzukube posted the 12/06/2021 at 11:36 PM
    Le jeu est plus beau sur PC
    victornewman posted the 12/06/2021 at 11:43 PM
    suzukube
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo