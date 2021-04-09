¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
suzukube
112
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2266
visites since opening : 3194414
suzukube > blog
all
Test de Tormented Souls sur RTX 3080


Une vidéo sympa que je viens de découvrir ^^ !

Sinon qui a essayé le jeu ? J'ai envie de lui donner une seconde chance, peut être sur Xbox Series ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gankutsuou
    posted the 09/04/2021 at 03:58 AM by suzukube
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo