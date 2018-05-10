profile
Forza Horizon 4
8
Likers
name : Forza Horizon 4
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 12 en ligne
european release date : 10/05/2018
other versions : Xbox One
suzukube
113
Likes
Likers
suzukube
articles : 2157
visites since opening : 3026106
suzukube > blog
all
Il recrée le trailer de Forza Horizon 5 dans Forza Horizon 4
Cela permet de mieux se rendre compte des évolutions graphiques !

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/il-recree-le-trailer-de-forza-horizon-5-dans-forza-horizon-4/
    yobloom
    posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:11 PM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    ravyxxs posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:19 PM
    Lol….

    Bon on peut voir le bon visuel évident, mais si tu vires la musique…reproduire c’est un bien grand mot lol.
    onypsis posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:21 PM
    Euh, il a enregistré sur quel support ? Le 4 est bien plus beau..
    suzukube posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:25 PM
    onypsis Il faut demander à PaganiForce ici : https://discord.gg/Sj2a9V4xSQ
    nigel posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:25 PM
    Ouais comme dit Onypsis, le jeu à l'air dégueulasse sur la vidéo, j'ai pas le souvenir que c'était aussi moche.
    jamrock posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:29 PM
    On dirait le jeu en low sur PC
    cail2 posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:36 PM
    Merci pour le rendu Xbox 360.
