Shin Megami Tensei V
name : Shin Megami Tensei V
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
guiguif
guiguif
Shin Megami Tensei V: Nouveau Trailer + Collector
Nouveau trailer pour SMTV ainsi que l'annonce d'un collector contenant le jeu dans un steelbook, une OST sur 2 CD, un artbook et le sac du hero. Le steelbook devrait aussi etre chopper via preco dans certaines boutiques.



    posted the 06/21/2021 at 05:09 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    cobrasnake posted the 06/21/2021 at 05:15 PM
    ça je le prend direct
    wickette posted the 06/21/2021 at 05:30 PM
    c'est moi ou ce gameplay trailer est bien plus soigné techniquement que ce qu'ils ont montré dans le direct ?
    kirasama87 posted the 06/21/2021 at 05:47 PM
    Day one
    youtube06 posted the 06/21/2021 at 05:47 PM
    Dispo chez nous également ou Us only ?
    leonsilverburg posted the 06/21/2021 at 05:53 PM
    DAY ONE
    guiguif posted the 06/21/2021 at 05:57 PM
    youtube06 chez nous aussi
