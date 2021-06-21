profile
shanks
159
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1255
visites since opening : 3072899
shanks > blog
all
Du nouveau pour Silent Hill : ça se confirme
Jeux Video


Voilà.
Encore une super semaine qui commence
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:41 AM by shanks
    comments (16)
    ducknsexe posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:45 AM
    Super on pourra faire du skateboard dans le nouveau silent hill
    marcus62 posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:45 AM
    Donc c'était ça le teasing de Konami

    Après c'est peut-être un teasing pour le retour imminent de Silent Hill.

    Je garde espoir
    zekk posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:47 AM
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:48 AM
    A défaut d'avoir un Storyboard pour un prochain Jeu, ils font des Skateboard et ça marche comme sur des roulettes.
    spazer posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:48 AM
    Akiru :
    nikolastation posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:56 AM
    C'est pas joli joli ce que vous postez là monsieur !
    Honte à vous !
    kevisiano posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:57 AM
    Ça m'a fait penser à Jojo's Bizarre
    vyse posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:00 AM
    .....
    poliof posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:16 AM
    Dans les deux cas c'est une question de flip.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:16 AM
    shanks

    Sur le twiit en question a la fin ils disent "to celebrate.." sans preciser de quoi ils veuelnt celebrer.. ils font trop leur malin la.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/KonamiShop/status/1406736332387491840
    liberty posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:19 AM
    nicolasgourry kevisiano :lol moi aussi j'ai pensé à Jolyne
    newtechnix posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:21 AM
    Non mais c'est juste la boutique de Konami, ils font du fric avec leur license en vendant des t-shirts, goodies et autres bricoles.
    On est encore très loin d'un quelconque retour de Silent Hill en jeu.
    newtechnix posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:25 AM
    et le prix des bricoles peut refroidir la torche humaine des 4 fantastiques...15$ le pin's, les t-shirts font cheap, on pourait croire à un site de contre-façon dans un garage.
    ioop posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
    c'est quasi sur depuis la semaine passée, comme je l'ai dit depuis plusieurs jours, kojima joue avec nous, ce studio est un studio bidon, c'est kojima derrière tout ça et on le sais depuis un moment ...

    qui doute encore qu'abandoned ce n'est pas silent hill ....
    denton posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
    On en reparle vendredi messieurs
    zekk posted the 06/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
    newtechnix ça s'appelle du second degré
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo