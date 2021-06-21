accueil
shanks
shanks
Du nouveau pour Silent Hill : ça se confirme
Jeux Video
Voilà.
Encore une super semaine qui commence
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/21/2021 at 07:41 AM by
shanks
comments (
16
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 07:45 AM
Super on pourra faire du skateboard dans le nouveau silent hill
marcus62
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 07:45 AM
Donc c'était ça le teasing de Konami
Après c'est peut-être un teasing pour le retour imminent de Silent Hill.
Je garde espoir
zekk
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 07:47 AM
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 07:48 AM
A défaut d'avoir un Storyboard pour un prochain Jeu, ils font des Skateboard et ça marche comme sur des roulettes.
spazer
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 07:48 AM
Akiru
:
nikolastation
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 07:56 AM
C'est pas joli joli ce que vous postez là monsieur !
Honte à vous !
kevisiano
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 07:57 AM
Ça m'a fait penser à Jojo's Bizarre
vyse
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:00 AM
.....
poliof
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:16 AM
Dans les deux cas c'est une question de flip.
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:16 AM
shanks
Sur le twiit en question a la fin ils disent "to celebrate.." sans preciser de quoi ils veuelnt celebrer.. ils font trop leur malin la.
https://mobile.twitter.com/KonamiShop/status/1406736332387491840
liberty
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:19 AM
nicolasgourry
kevisiano
:lol moi aussi j'ai pensé à Jolyne
newtechnix
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:21 AM
Non mais c'est juste la boutique de Konami, ils font du fric avec leur license en vendant des t-shirts, goodies et autres bricoles.
On est encore très loin d'un quelconque retour de Silent Hill en jeu.
newtechnix
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:25 AM
et le prix des bricoles peut refroidir la torche humaine des 4 fantastiques...15$ le pin's, les t-shirts font cheap, on pourait croire à un site de contre-façon dans un garage.
ioop
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
c'est quasi sur depuis la semaine passée, comme je l'ai dit depuis plusieurs jours, kojima joue avec nous, ce studio est un studio bidon, c'est kojima derrière tout ça et on le sais depuis un moment ...
qui doute encore qu'abandoned ce n'est pas silent hill ....
denton
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
On en reparle vendredi messieurs
zekk
posted
the 06/21/2021 at 08:27 AM
newtechnix
ça s'appelle du second degré
