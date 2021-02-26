accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
smashfan
name :
Pokemon Diamant Etincelant et Perle Scintillante
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
N.C
genre :
RPG
nicolasgourry
articles : 3613
3613
visites since opening : 4915289
4915289
nicolasgourry
> blog
Pokémon Diamant et Perle / Original Vs Remake
Switch : 2021 / DS : 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zuSNvGJ-eA&feature=emb_logo
posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:05 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (6)
6
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/26/2021 at 10:07 PM
Ils ont tout casser chez GF
suzukube
posted
the 02/26/2021 at 10:08 PM
J'vais passer pour un rageux mais "c'était mieux avant" :/ !
guiguif
posted
the 02/26/2021 at 10:09 PM
Ils auraient mieux fait de foutre la rom DS dans une cartouche Switch, ça se serait autant vendu et au meme prix
axlenz
posted
the 02/26/2021 at 10:12 PM
ça enlève un charme au jeu original mais quand je vois le passage enneigé je trouve ça pas mal! C'est moi qui criait que je voulais de la 2D pour ce remake non ? Me voilà servit
aym
posted
the 02/26/2021 at 10:22 PM
suzukube
Je trouve aussi "bizarrement".
losz
posted
the 02/26/2021 at 10:24 PM
C'était quand même bien moche pour de la DS.
