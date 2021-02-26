profile
Pokemon Diamant Etincelant et Perle Scintillante
Pokemon Diamant Etincelant et Perle Scintillante
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
Pokémon Diamant et Perle / Original Vs Remake

Switch : 2021 / DS : 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zuSNvGJ-eA&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:07 PM
    Ils ont tout casser chez GF
    suzukube posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:08 PM
    J'vais passer pour un rageux mais "c'était mieux avant" :/ !
    guiguif posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:09 PM
    Ils auraient mieux fait de foutre la rom DS dans une cartouche Switch, ça se serait autant vendu et au meme prix
    axlenz posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:12 PM
    ça enlève un charme au jeu original mais quand je vois le passage enneigé je trouve ça pas mal! C'est moi qui criait que je voulais de la 2D pour ce remake non ? Me voilà servit
    aym posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:22 PM
    suzukube Je trouve aussi "bizarrement".
    losz posted the 02/26/2021 at 10:24 PM
    C'était quand même bien moche pour de la DS.
