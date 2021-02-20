profile
Tu la sens la quenelle ?
    posted the 02/20/2021 at 02:14 AM by shincloud
    xenofamicom posted the 02/20/2021 at 02:19 AM
    "je m'en glisse 2 tout les matins"...

    C'était attendu qu'ils nous la glisseraient bien comme il faut...
    axlenz posted the 02/20/2021 at 02:20 AM
    c'est un peu comme le passeport vaccinal contre le virus amaril (fièvre jaune) obligatoire dans la plupart des pays africains... (Attention ne m'attaquez pas! Flemme de me réveiller le matin avec 8 tags... Je ne suis pas entrain de dire que je suis pour ou contre un passeport vaccinal pour la covid...) Je dis juste que ça me rappelle le passeport vaccinal pour la fièvre jaune...
