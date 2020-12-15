profile
suzukube
106
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1832
visites since opening : 2434052
suzukube > blog
all
Starlink: Battle for Atlas offert pendant 24h sur PC
@Allanoix a fait un article mais vu le titre, peu ont du le voir, donc revoici en toutes lettres :

Starlink: Battle for Atlas™ est offert sur PC ! J'avais pas mal apprécié le jeu sur Nintendo Switch pour ma part !



Le jeu peut être récupéré ici : https://register.ubisoft.com/happyholidays2020-day2/fr-FR

Egalement disponible sur l'Epic Games Store gratuitement : Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition et Tyranny Gold édition. J'ai presque envie d'acheter un petit portable avec une RTX 2060 quand je vois tout ça offert sur PC !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/bon-plan-starlink-pillars-of-eternity-et-tyranny-offerts-sur-pc/
    tags : gratuit pc masterrace
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kujiraldine, sphinx
    posted the 12/15/2020 at 09:50 PM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    suzukube posted the 12/15/2020 at 09:51 PM
    Article de Allanoix : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article451763.html
    losz posted the 12/15/2020 at 09:53 PM
    Sans le vaisseau de Starfox ca donne pas envie.
    megadeth posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:14 PM
    suzukube Merci pour les jeux sur l'epic game store un troisième sera débloquer a minuit
    newtechnix posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:20 PM
    Offrir un jeu qui est déjà vendu soldé d'une promotion qui a été elle-même soldé?

    Je crois même gratuit c'est trop cher
    sultano posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:41 PM
    J'avais beaucoup aimé le jeu sur Switch, surtout la partie Starfox, mais bon dieu que c'était répétitif
    giru posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:15 PM
    J’ai bien aimé jouer à la partie StarFox du jeu... ça donnait vaguement l’espoir de retrouver un jour un jeu StarFox de qualité qui n’est pas complètement pollué par des gimmicks ridicules et le refus de faire progresser la série. L’inverse de SF Zero.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo