Gamer since 1984
Le blog de jeux vidéo 100% otaku !
Starlink: Battle for Atlas offert pendant 24h sur PC
@Allanoix a fait un article mais vu le titre, peu ont du le voir, donc revoici en toutes lettres :
Starlink: Battle for Atlas™ est offert sur PC
! J'avais pas mal apprécié le jeu sur Nintendo Switch pour ma part
!
Le jeu peut être récupéré ici :
https://register.ubisoft.com/happyholidays2020-day2/fr-FR
Egalement disponible sur l'Epic Games Store gratuitement : Pillars of Eternity – Definitive Edition et Tyranny Gold édition. J'ai presque envie d'acheter un petit portable avec une RTX 2060 quand je vois tout ça offert sur PC !
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/bon-plan-starlink-pillars-of-eternity-et-tyranny-offerts-sur-pc/
gratuit
pc masterrace
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
sphinx
posted the 12/15/2020 at 09:50 PM by
suzukube
comments (
6
)
suzukube
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 09:51 PM
Article de
Allanoix
:
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article451763.html
losz
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 09:53 PM
Sans le vaisseau de Starfox ca donne pas envie.
megadeth
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 10:14 PM
suzukube
Merci pour les jeux sur l'epic game store un troisième sera débloquer a minuit
newtechnix
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 10:20 PM
Offrir un jeu qui est déjà vendu soldé d'une promotion qui a été elle-même soldé?
Je crois même gratuit c'est trop cher
sultano
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 10:41 PM
J'avais beaucoup aimé le jeu sur Switch, surtout la partie Starfox, mais bon dieu que c'était répétitif
giru
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 11:15 PM
J’ai bien aimé jouer à la partie StarFox du jeu... ça donnait vaguement l’espoir de retrouver un jour un jeu StarFox de qualité qui n’est pas complètement pollué par des gimmicks ridicules et le refus de faire progresser la série. L’inverse de SF Zero.
Je crois même gratuit c'est trop cher