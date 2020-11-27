profile
suzukube
106
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1798
visites since opening : 2369206
suzukube > blog
all
Vald sort un clip de rap sur le joueur GOTAGA


" Tu crois qu'on joue, alors qu'on travaille, comme GOTAGA "

Sinon, dans l'troll rap, c'est un peu plus vieux, mais Lorenzo aussi c'est un sacré gamer !

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    shao
    posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:27 PM by suzukube
    comments (11)
    vfries posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Ils sont connus ?
    shinz0 posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:30 PM
    shao posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:32 PM
    Ce retournement de veste! Je croyais que t'écoutais pas trop Vald!
    dungas73 posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:32 PM
    vfries Si t'as 50 ballet sa doit te passer audessus
    fragg posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:33 PM
    dungas73 à 45 déjà ça me passe au dessus.
    dungas73 posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:35 PM
    fragg 45 - 50 c'est pareil, on compte plus depasser les 40
    nindo64 posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:35 PM
    A quand le feat avec Mister MV d'ailleurs ? :erd:
    vfries posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:35 PM
    dungas73 ne va pas trop loin, je n'ai que 33
    walterwhite posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:42 PM
    J’ai connu et côtoyé Gotaga sur Gears of War à l’époque

    Il a bien percé le boug c’est carré
    suzukube posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:54 PM
    shao Moi ? Je trollais j'passe mon temps à écouter Vald ou Orelsan C'est les autres trucs de rap US des années 90 que je n'écoute pas...
    tipik posted the 11/27/2020 at 07:30 PM
    Eu spa terrible quand meme quand tu compare ce que vald fait d'habitude. Faut se laver les oreilles si tu vous pas la diff.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo