Gamer since 1984
Le blog de jeux vidéo 100% otaku !
suzukube
articles : 1798
1798
visites since opening : 2369206
2369206
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Vald sort un clip de rap sur le joueur GOTAGA
" Tu crois qu'on joue, alors qu'on travaille, comme GOTAGA
"
Sinon, dans l'troll rap, c'est un peu plus vieux, mais Lorenzo aussi c'est un sacré gamer
!
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shao
posted the 11/27/2020 at 06:27 PM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (
11
)
vfries
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:29 PM
Ils sont connus ?
shinz0
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:30 PM
shao
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:32 PM
Ce retournement de veste! Je croyais que t'écoutais pas trop Vald!
dungas73
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:32 PM
vfries
Si t'as 50 ballet sa doit te passer audessus
fragg
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:33 PM
dungas73
à 45 déjà ça me passe au dessus.
dungas73
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:35 PM
fragg
45 - 50 c'est pareil, on compte plus depasser les 40
nindo64
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:35 PM
A quand le feat avec Mister MV d'ailleurs ? :erd:
vfries
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:35 PM
dungas73
ne va pas trop loin, je n'ai que 33
walterwhite
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:42 PM
J’ai connu et côtoyé Gotaga sur Gears of War à l’époque
Il a bien percé le boug c’est carré
suzukube
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 06:54 PM
shao
Moi ? Je trollais j'passe mon temps à écouter Vald ou Orelsan
C'est les autres trucs de rap US des années 90 que je n'écoute pas...
tipik
posted
the 11/27/2020 at 07:30 PM
Eu spa terrible quand meme quand tu compare ce que vald fait d'habitude. Faut se laver les oreilles si tu vous pas la diff.
Il a bien percé le boug c’est carré