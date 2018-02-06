Si tu aimes, tu casque...
Casque VR
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 11/08/2018
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
articles : 21
visites since opening : 30463
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
[PSVR] Beat Saber / Date de sortie





Éditeur : Beat Games
Développeur : Beat Games
Genre : Jeu de rythme
Disponible sur PC
Prévu sur PS4
Date de sortie : 20 Novembre 2018 (PS4/PSVR)
Compatible Oculus Rift et HTC Vive sur PC.

C'est un jeu qui utilise le PSMove.


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=-TOjQaI51Lw
    fuji, gat
    posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    mrvince posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:03 PM
    Parait que ça tue. Le PSVR commence a avoir pas mal de petit jeu sympa. Si bonne promo en cette fin d'année je le prend.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:05 PM
    mrvince http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/848638/beat-saber-devenir-un-jedi-de-l-electro.htm
    mrvince posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:06 PM
    nicolasgourry Bah c'est bien ce que je dis ^^ c'était pas ironique hein...
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:09 PM
    mrvince c'était pour confirmer (comme quoi pas besoin de scénario pour avoir un bon jeu, mais par contre une bonne mécanique, ça le fait) ^^
    mrvince posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:33 PM
    nicolasgourry Si fallait absolument un bon scénario pour faire un bon jeu on en aurait pas beaucoup gameplay et fun avant tout
    nspy posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:39 PM
    très bon sur PC, surtout avec les mods ou on peut y rajouter les musiques crées par les utilisateurs: https://beatsaver.com/
    metroideternity posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Pauvre PSVR tu va rester encore dans ta boite de rangement
    uga posted the 11/08/2018 at 06:52 PM
    Sur pc avec les musique custom c'est cool mais ce ne sera pas possible sur ps4 j'imagine? Pas de sons de chez sony? pas de bibliotheque musique en plus? :/
    gat posted the 11/08/2018 at 07:04 PM
    sonilka
    sonilka posted the 11/08/2018 at 07:07 PM
    gat c'était ca ou un ban
    gat posted the 11/08/2018 at 07:09 PM
    sonilka Y'a un retour sur le site t'as vu ?
    sonilka posted the 11/08/2018 at 07:13 PM
    gat j'ai peut être bien raté ca. Dites m'en plus.
    gat posted the 11/08/2018 at 07:27 PM
    gaeon Voilà un autre titre qui nécessite le Move comme Superhot.
