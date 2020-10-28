« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Une nouvelle collaboration Nintendo et Koei Tecmo : BOND





Le character design est de Yusuke Murata (Eyeshield 21 et One-Punch Man)
Date de sortie : 21 Janvier 2021 (Japon)

Site Nintendo Japon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uonVlwfc7Ns&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 10/28/2020 at 02:53 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    rendan posted the 10/28/2020 at 02:56 PM
    Pas mal du tout
    edgar posted the 10/28/2020 at 03:02 PM
    Terrible !
    ducknsexe posted the 10/28/2020 at 03:08 PM
    Intéressant
