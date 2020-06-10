profile
NBA 2K 21: Next-Gen Gameplay Reveal

All footage captured from work-in-progress build of NBA2k21 on Playstation 5"




Wow
    posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:26 PM by neptonic
    comments (11)
    torotoro59 posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:30 PM
    Ça tue
    neptonic posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Ca claque bien
    gat posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Ca tue la bite.
    bladagun posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:33 PM
    Putain
    nawak posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:34 PM
    Y a certaines séquences c'est ouf de réalisme
    neptonic posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:36 PM
    Bon bah on passe à la caisse
    superpanda posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:36 PM
    Les graphismes et l'éclairage tuent. Les, animations c'est pas encore ça
    serve posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:36 PM
    Ils ont un putain de moteur mais dommage qu'il merde tout le reste sur le jeu avec des choix douteux
    potion2swag posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:40 PM
    Pourquoi avoir tout mis au ralenti.
    barberousse posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:41 PM
    C’est ouf
    Et une fois de plus c’est capturé sur PS5.
    psxbox posted the 10/06/2020 at 02:42 PM
    Si ils pouvaient nous sortir aussi un jeux de foot histoire d avoir un 3 ème concurrent.
