Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
sora78
sora78
articles : 805
visites since opening : 1282547
sora78 > blog
[PS4] Demon Slayer : 1er Trailer du prochain CyberConnect2
Exclusivités Playstation







Sortie prévue l'an prochain sur PS4 et sera distribuée par Aniplex, filial de Sony Music Japan.
    posted the 03/22/2020 at 06:13 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    jf17 posted the 03/22/2020 at 06:20 PM
    Après la douche froide qu'est dbz kakarot, je me méfie de cyberconnect 2
    guiguif posted the 03/22/2020 at 06:21 PM
    Bon finalement les episodes a partir de l'arc des "araignées" m'ont bien réconcilié avec la serie, si c'est pas du caca je me laisserais tenté surtout que le cell shading est de qualité (bien plus beau que Dz Kakarot)
    xenofamicom posted the 03/22/2020 at 06:22 PM
    A l'écran leurs jeux ont toujours une de ces patates

    jf17 Pourtant il y a beaucoup de joueurs content de DBZ Kakarot
