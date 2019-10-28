I AM THE DANGER
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
walterwhite
walterwhite
Abonnement PS+ 12 mois pour 29,99€
Offre de malade pour un abonnement 12 mois pour les non abonnés au PS+

https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/IP9102-NPIA90006_01-PSPLUSSUBS12M050
    posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:19 PM by walterwhite
    comments (15)
    goldmen33 posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:22 PM
    enfin une super promo pour le PS+!
    dooku posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:22 PM
    Ou comment récompenser la fidélité
    mooplol posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:28 PM
    Les bâtards ils me tentent du coup
    aros posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:36 PM
    Mon abonnement d'un mois a prit fin hier soir, putain, j'pense bien y participer, peut-être En tout cas, c'est la première que leur offre est aussi... généreuse
    maxff9 posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:40 PM
    J'ai aussi reçu un email de Playstation avec un code -40% à utiliser sur le PS Store. Ils sont chauds en ce moment.
    racsnk posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:41 PM
    Non merci.

    Je paye déjà ma connexion internet.
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:42 PM
    No thanks
    wazaaabi posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:46 PM
    J’aimerais connaître les jeux offert du mois prochain
    kamikaze1985 posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:53 PM
    Belle offre.
    suzukube posted the 10/28/2019 at 07:58 PM
    oui
    mizuki posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:09 PM
    C'est tentant... J’espère qu'on aura la liste des jeux de Novembre rapidement pour franchir le pas, ou pas
    octobar posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:13 PM
    "d'12 mois" ça se dit en français ça ?
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:30 PM
    La fausse joie pour les abonnés
    testament posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:32 PM
    Ouais ouais, j'ai un pc si je veux jouer online.
    venomsnake posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:39 PM
    merci frerot
