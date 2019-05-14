profile
obi69 > blog
[LITTLE BIG ADVENTURE] Le Kickstarter a une date!



Et on a le détail des goodies!

Pour rappel, c'est de l'officiel, vu que Didier Chamfray - le designer du jeu - a validé le projet ! Les illustrations seront surement de lui!

Mon article précédent sur le projet - http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article433741.html
    posted the 05/14/2019 at 11:15 AM by obi69
    comments (8)
    suikoden posted the 05/14/2019 at 11:17 AM
    Han ! Carrement je veux fait que j'aille voir ca moi !

    J'adore ce jeu !
    eldren posted the 05/14/2019 at 11:35 AM
    Oh les souvenirs bordel :')
    tlj posted the 05/14/2019 at 01:15 PM
    C'est un nouveau little big adventure ou tout autre chose ?
    nature posted the 05/14/2019 at 01:51 PM
    J'avoue ,c'est pas clair, c'est une sorte de collector des 2 premiers jeux ?
    chiotgamer posted the 05/14/2019 at 04:46 PM
    J'ai pas compris ce que c'était non plus
    sdkios posted the 05/14/2019 at 05:22 PM
    chiotgamer nature tlj c'est juste une reorchestration des musiques. Donc rien a voir avec une eventuelle suite ou un remake ^^ (apres, si ca créer l'angouement, pourquoi pas, on sait qu'ils osent pas faire de kickstarter pour pas detruire le projet a yout jamais au cas ou qu'il atteindrait pas l'objectif.)
    nature posted the 05/14/2019 at 06:30 PM
    D'accord, merci pour la clarification, et c'est vrai que les musiques de ces jeux étaient vraiment très réussies.
    chiotgamer posted the 05/15/2019 at 12:00 PM
    Sdkios Ah ok merci pour l'info
