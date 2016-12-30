home page
Ce Jeu est trop beau pour être vrais ?
ça fait un moment qu'on a plus de News il est prévu sur Wii U / XB1 / PS4 et PC bien que je doute à une sortie Wii U maintenant mais plutôt Switch si il sort un jour... en tous cas ce jeu me donne terriblement envie.
posted the 12/30/2016 at 08:13 PM
diablo
comments (
4
)
guiguif
posted
the 12/30/2016 at 08:16 PM
j'avoue que ça fait un bail qu'on en a pas entendu parlé
diablo
posted
the 12/30/2016 at 08:18 PM
1 an environ mais bon Inside c'était le silence radio pendant 1 an et demi et il est sorti du nul part pour au finale être un chef d'oeuvre donc je perds pas espoire ^^
octobar
posted
the 12/30/2016 at 08:18 PM
c'est chouette, très propre, mais c'est pas non plus une claque je trouve.
variastalker
posted
the 12/30/2016 at 08:18 PM
Ca se voit à des kilomètres que y'a rien dans le jeu. Juste un style graphique choisit et des anim. Le reste ce sont des étendues vides, le jeu ne devait en être qu'à ses balbutiements. Je pense que c'est surtout un vaporware. J'ai l'impression de voir une vidéo de Zelda OoT refait sur UE4 dans le concept (pas le style graphique évidemment...).
