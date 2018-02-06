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name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
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famimax
name :
Casque VR
title :
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name :
cvr
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website :
http://
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
06/02/2018
last update :
08/15/2026
description :
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles :
120
visites since opening :
454088
subscribers :
7
bloggers :
2
nicolasgourry
(creator)
famimax
(administrator)
channel
[Multi] High On Life VR / Trailer
Éditeur : Impat Inked
Développeur : Flat2VR Studios / Squanch Games
Genre : Action
Prévu sur Quest/PSVR2/SteamVR
Date de sortie : N.C
Langue : Anglais
Prêt à affronter des extraterrestres loufoques ?
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIQD4B2ybUY
tags :
2
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Who likes this ?
famimax
,
belmoncul
posted the 08/14/2026 at 07:35 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
famimax
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 10:05 AM
Alors, c’est une bonne nouvelle aussi, parce qu’à la base, ce studio était spécialisé dans la VR ! Quand ce jeu est sorti, je m’étais dit qu’eux aussi avaient laissé tomber la VR (Après, ils avaient peut être passé un deal temporaire avec Xbox pour le 1er).
dabaz
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 03:06 PM
Le mod UEVR montrait le potentiel d'un portage VR, en faisant office de prototype.
maxx
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 04:40 PM
Hé ben excellent ça le support du PSVR2. Je me le prendrai du coup si la version est réussie
apejy
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 12:02 PM
J’ai hâte, jamais fait la version Flat donc je suis prêt à le découvrir en VR.
darknoob
posted
the 08/15/2026 at 03:34 PM
Je connaissais pas le jeu en flat mais il sera mien en vr !! Il a lair super avec un vrai style visuel
mooplol
posted
the 08/17/2026 at 10:08 AM
Travis save the universe est une de mes meilleures expériences sur ps vr1. Mais bon avec la mort du psvr2, je sais pas ce que ça donne sur un quest 2
bladagun
posted
the 08/17/2026 at 11:45 AM
Ouah deg je l'ai déjà fait ça aurait été incroyable !
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