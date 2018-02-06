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name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
11
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famimax
name :
Casque VR
title :
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name :
cvr
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website :
http://
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
06/02/2018
last update :
08/14/2026
description :
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles :
118
visites since opening :
450451
subscribers :
7
bloggers :
2
nicolasgourry
(creator)
famimax
(administrator)
channel
[Multi] High On Life VR / Trailer
Éditeur : Impat Inked
Développeur : Flat2VR Studios / Squanch Games
Genre : Action
Prévu sur Quest/PSVR2/SteamVR
Date de sortie : N.C
Langue : Anglais
Prêt à affronter des extraterrestres loufoques ?
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIQD4B2ybUY
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
famimax
posted the 08/14/2026 at 07:35 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
famimax
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 10:05 AM
Alors, c’est une bonne nouvelle aussi, parce qu’à la base, ce studio était spécialisé dans la VR ! Quand ce jeu est sorti, je m’étais dit qu’eux aussi avaient laissé tomber la VR (Après, ils avaient peut être passé un deal temporaire avec Xbox pour le 1er).
dabaz
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 03:06 PM
Le mod UEVR montrait le potentiel d'un portage VR, en faisant office de prototype.
maxx
posted
the 08/14/2026 at 04:40 PM
Hé ben excellent ça le support du PSVR2. Je me le prendrai du coup si la version est réussie
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