Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
Top 5 Gamekyo du Meilleurs Beat them all.
3) 8 Points
Streets of Rage
Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance
Street of rage 4
2) Bayonetta / 9 Points
1) Street of rage 2 -MD- / 11 Points
Mention honorable, avec 7 points :
Merci aux 35 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Bayonetta 2 / Golden axe -MD- / Final fight
D'après le classement la licence référence serait : Street of rage, 3 jeux dans le top 5.
posted the 05/10/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry