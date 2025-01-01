Gamekyo au TOP
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Beat them all / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo du Meilleurs Beat them all.


3) 8 Points
Streets of Rage

Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance

Street of rage 4


2) Bayonetta / 9 Points


1) Street of rage 2 -MD- / 11 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, avec 7 points :
Bayonetta 2 / Golden axe -MD- / Final fight


Merci aux 35 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
D'après le classement la licence référence serait : Street of rage, 3 jeux dans le top 5.


Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
    comments (3)
    pimoody posted the 05/10/2025 at 05:45 PM
    Mention à Dragon's Crown
    armad posted the 05/10/2025 at 05:46 PM
    Bon top
    hatefield posted the 05/10/2025 at 05:47 PM
    Streets of Rage en force.
