PS5 Semaine 6 : du 03/02/2025 au 08/02/2025
1) Kingdom come : Deliverance II (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -1
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA 2K25
XSeriesX
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's Edition
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Gold Edition
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's Edition
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
Farming Simulator 25
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.