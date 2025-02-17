

Semaine 6 : du 03/02/2025 au 08/02/2025



1) Kingdom come : Deliverance II (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -1

3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1

S.E.L.L.

Kingdom come : Deliverance IICall Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6NBA 2K25Kingdom come : Deliverance IIKingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's EditionKingdom come : Deliverance II Gold EditionGTA V - Prenium EditionHogwarts LegacyRed Dead Redemption 2Donkey Kong Country Returns HDSuper Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeKingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's EditionStar Wars Jedi : SurvivorFarming Simulator 25Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.