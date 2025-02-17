vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/17/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 286
visites since opening : 452912
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 6 / 2025

Semaine 6 : du 03/02/2025 au 08/02/2025

1) Kingdom come : Deliverance II (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / -1
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1


PS5
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA 2K25

XSeriesX
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's Edition
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Gold Edition

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's Edition
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
Farming Simulator 25

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/17/2025 at 10:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    keiku posted the 02/17/2025 at 10:27 AM
    ca fait plaisir de voir kingdom come en premiere place
    guiguif posted the 02/17/2025 at 10:32 AM
    keiku Ce n'est pas un vil jeu occidentale sans intérêt ?
    keiku posted the 02/17/2025 at 10:38 AM
    guiguif bah il y a toujours des exceptions, les bon jeux sont des bon jeux... , ils sont très rare certes (et encore plus du coté occidental) mais ils existent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo