vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
280
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
09/24/2024
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 265
visites since opening : 422569
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 37 / 2024

Semaine 37 : du 02/09/2024 au 07/09/2024

1) Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Astro Bot (PS5) / -1
3) NBA 2K25 (PS5) / -1
4) Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) / -1
5) Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow (PS5) / Nouveau


PS5
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Astro Bot
NBA 2K25

PS4
NBA 2K25
GTA V - Prenium Editon
Red Dead Redemption 2

XSeriesX
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Star Wars Outlaws
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Luigi's mansion 2 HD

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 09/24/2024 at 05:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    mibugishiden posted the 09/24/2024 at 05:32 PM
    Mario Kart 8 c'est fou encore au top.
