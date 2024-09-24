PS5 Semaine 37 : du 02/09/2024 au 07/09/2024
1) Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Astro Bot (PS5) / -1
3) NBA 2K25 (PS5) / -1
4) Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) / -1
5) Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow (PS5) / Nouveau
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Astro Bot
NBA 2K25
PS4
NBA 2K25
GTA V - Prenium Editon
Red Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Star Wars Outlaws
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
