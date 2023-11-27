PS5 Semaine 46 : du 13/11/2023 au 18/11/2023
1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / =
2) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1
4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +1
5) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / Retour
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Diablo IV
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V : Édition Premium
Switch
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario RPG
PC
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 22 - Premium Edition
EA Sports FC 24
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 11/27/2023 at 05:40 PM by nicolasgourry
Guiguif Mario Wonder
Top 10 Wek 46 - Retail (GFK)
01.[NSW] SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER
02.[PS5] CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE III
03.[NSW] SUPER MARIO RPG
04.[PS5] Marvel's SPIDER-MAN 2
05.[PS4] CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE III
06.[NSW] MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
07.[PS5] EA SPORTS FC 24
08.[XBS] CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE III
09.[NSW] EA SPORTS FC 24
10.[NSW] MINECRAFT
Et malgré que Mario perd une place et Spiderman en recupere une, Spiderman reste derrière Mario