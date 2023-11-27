vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 11/27/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 222
visites since opening : 352048
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 46 / 2023

Semaine 46 : du 13/11/2023 au 18/11/2023

1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / =
2) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1
4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +1
5) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / Retour


PS5
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24

PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Diablo IV

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario RPG

PC
Football Manager 2024
Farming Simulator 22 - Premium Edition
EA Sports FC 24

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 11/27/2023 at 05:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    douglas48 posted the 11/27/2023 at 05:53 PM
    Mario RPG qui n’apparait pas dans le top 5 France. Decidement, apres les flops de Forspoken et FF16, Square n’a vraiment pas la cote

    Guiguif Mario Wonder
    yogfei posted the 11/27/2023 at 05:56 PM
    douglas48 Bizarre il s'est plutôt très bien vendu, beaucoup mieux qu'Hogwarts chez moi...
    leonr4 posted the 11/27/2023 at 06:20 PM
    douglas48

    Top 10 Wek 46 - Retail (GFK)

    01.[NSW] SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER
    02.[PS5] CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE III
    03.[NSW] SUPER MARIO RPG
    04.[PS5] Marvel's SPIDER-MAN 2
    05.[PS4] CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE III
    06.[NSW] MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
    07.[PS5] EA SPORTS FC 24
    08.[XBS] CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE III
    09.[NSW] EA SPORTS FC 24
    10.[NSW] MINECRAFT
    cyr posted the 11/27/2023 at 06:30 PM
    yogfei tu boss dans un magasin de jeux vidéo ?
    douglas48 posted the 11/27/2023 at 06:57 PM
    leonr4 Il est ou Hogwarts Legacy Switch ?
    guiguif posted the 11/27/2023 at 07:40 PM
    douglas48 Mario Wonder en chute pendant que Spider-Man 2 monte
    douglas48 posted the 11/27/2023 at 07:50 PM
    guiguif Fallait bien laisser de la place a Hogwarts Legacy Switch qui fait son entrée dans le top hein

    Et malgré que Mario perd une place et Spiderman en recupere une, Spiderman reste derrière Mario
    leonr4 posted the 11/27/2023 at 08:02 PM
    douglas48 S.E.L.L. classement en valeur, GFK classement en unité.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo