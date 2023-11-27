

Semaine 46 : du 13/11/2023 au 18/11/2023



1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / =

2) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1

4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +1

5) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

