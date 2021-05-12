

(couverture : Where Winds Meet)

Alan Wake 2 – 9A Highland Song – 9 (indé)The Talos Principle 2 – 8 (indé)Last Train Home – 8The Invincible – 7 (indé)Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name – 7Thirsty Suitors – 7 (indé)WarioWar : Move It – 7Gubbins – 7Persona 5 Tactica – 6SteamWorld Build – 6Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III – 5