Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
nicolasgourry
12/05/2021
11/25/2023
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
EDGE "392" : Notes / Février 2024

(couverture : Where Winds Meet)


Alan Wake 2 – 9
A Highland Song – 9 (indé)
The Talos Principle 2 – 8 (indé)
Last Train Home – 8
The Invincible – 7 (indé)
Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name – 7
Thirsty Suitors – 7 (indé)
WarioWar : Move It – 7
Gubbins – 7
Persona 5 Tactica – 6
SteamWorld Build – 6
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III – 5


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    kisukesan
    posted the 11/25/2023 at 07:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    grundbeld posted the 11/25/2023 at 08:25 PM
    Ah tiens Alan Wake 2 avec un 9 dans Edge.

    Etonnant.
    dexterr62 posted the 11/25/2023 at 09:34 PM
    je ne comprendrais jamais leur mois de parution, Février 2024, pourquoi !?
    douglas48 posted the 11/25/2023 at 11:28 PM
    Nicolasgourry Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.

    C’est a dire ?

    Je comprends pas
