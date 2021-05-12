(couverture : Where Winds Meet)
Alan Wake 2 – 9
A Highland Song – 9 (indé)
The Talos Principle 2 – 8 (indé)
Last Train Home – 8
The Invincible – 7 (indé)
Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name – 7
Thirsty Suitors – 7 (indé)
WarioWar : Move It – 7
Gubbins – 7
Persona 5 Tactica – 6
SteamWorld Build – 6
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III – 5
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 11/25/2023 at 07:25 PM by nicolasgourry
Etonnant.
C’est a dire ?
Je comprends pas