Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
EDGE
nicolasgourry
12/05/2021
05/15/2023
Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
EDGE "385" : Notes / Juillet 2023


The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom 10
-Il est le 31ème jeu a avoir 10 par EDGE.
-Le 4ème The Legend of Zelda à avoir 10 par EDGE


Humanity – 9 (indé)
Planet of Lana – 9 (indé)
Darkest Dungeon II – 9 (indé)
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor – 8
Mr Sun’s Hatbox – 7 (indé)
Tron : Identity – 7 (indé)
Redfall – 6
Horizon : Forbidden West – Burning Shores – 6
The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 5 (indé)
Minecraft Legends – 4


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    posted the 05/15/2023 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    shinz0 posted the 05/15/2023 at 05:17 PM
    Planet of Lana
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/15/2023 at 05:19 PM
    shinz0 ça fait plaisir après Redfall et The Last Case of Benedict Fox, deux jeux exclusifs PC/Microsoft qui n'ont pas convaincu.
