The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom 10
-Il est le 31ème jeu a avoir 10 par EDGE.
-Le 4ème The Legend of Zelda à avoir 10 par EDGE
Humanity – 9 (indé)
Planet of Lana – 9 (indé)
Darkest Dungeon II – 9 (indé)
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor – 8
Mr Sun’s Hatbox – 7 (indé)
Tron : Identity – 7 (indé)
Redfall – 6
Horizon : Forbidden West – Burning Shores – 6
The Last Case of Benedict Fox – 5 (indé)
Minecraft Legends – 4
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
tags :
posted the 05/15/2023 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry