

Semaine 52 : du 26/12/2022 au 31/12/2022



1) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

3) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1

4) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / =

5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

God of war RAGNARÖKGran Turismo 7Horizon Forbidden West - Édition collectorFIFA 23Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIGod of war RAGNARÖKPack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIFIFA 23Forza Horizon 5FIFA 23NBA 2K23GTA V : Édition PremiumMario Kart 8 DeluxePokémon VioletNintendo Switch SportsFootball Manager 2023Minecraft Java & BedrockFarming Simulator 22 Platinum EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.