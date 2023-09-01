vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 01/09/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 176
visites since opening : 282172
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 52 / 2022

Semaine 52 : du 26/12/2022 au 31/12/2022

1) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1
4) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / =
5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / Retour


PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West - Édition collector

PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
God of war RAGNARÖK

XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
FIFA 23
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokémon Violet
Nintendo Switch Sports

PC
Football Manager 2023
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 01/09/2023 at 09:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    keiku posted the 01/09/2023 at 09:45 AM
    Et mario kart repasse devant fifa et pokemon c'est incroyable ! (et je ne l'ai même pas encore)

    par contre pas de call of dans le top5 et dans le top3 sur ps5 important pour être souligner, les gens se prépare déja a son futur passage sur xbox
    shinz0 posted the 01/09/2023 at 10:03 AM
    À la même période en 2019 à la sortie du dernier "Pokémon canonique" :

    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe était déjà revenu en tête

    Classement des ventes en France en 2019 (semaine 52) :
    1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
    2. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch)
    3. FIFA 20 (PS4)
    4. Pokémon Épée (Nintendo Switch)
    5. Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (PS4)
    fdestroyer posted the 01/09/2023 at 10:10 AM
    keiku shinz0 Je pense pas qu'on puisse vraiment dire que c'est devant Pokémon, parce qu'ils séparent Violet et Ecarlate, c'est le même jeu au final, je trouve un peu faux de les compter séparement

    Si on additione les deux versions, fort à parier que Pokémon est premier
    shinz0 posted the 01/09/2023 at 10:14 AM
    fdestroyer ah oui c'est vrai j'avais oublié
