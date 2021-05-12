Elden Ring – 10
Gran Turismo 7 – 9
Tunic – 8 (indé)
Triangle Strategy – 8
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 8
Total Warhammer 3 – 8
Destiny 2 : The Witch Queen – 7
Martha is Dead – 4 (indé)
Norco – 7
Lost Ark – 7
FAR : Changing Tides – 7 (indé)
A Musical Story – 6 (indé)
CrossfireX – 3
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 03/22/2022 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
Destiny 2 : The Witch Queen, pas mal
moi ce qui me plait, c'est comme première note 8/10 pour Kirby ^^