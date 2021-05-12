profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
name : EDGE
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 03/22/2022
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
EDGE "370" : Notes / Mai 2022

Couverture :


Elden Ring – 10
Gran Turismo 7 – 9
Tunic – 8 (indé)
Triangle Strategy – 8
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 8
Total Warhammer 3 – 8
Destiny 2 : The Witch Queen – 7
Martha is Dead – 4 (indé)
Norco – 7
Lost Ark – 7
FAR : Changing Tides – 7 (indé)
A Musical Story – 6 (indé)
CrossfireX – 3


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
https://www.rllmukforum.com/index.php?/topic/326194-edge-370/
    killia
    posted the 03/22/2022 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 03/22/2022 at 01:29 PM
    Gran Turismo 7, visiblement le test a dû être fait avant le patch

    Destiny 2 : The Witch Queen, pas mal
    wickette posted the 03/22/2022 at 01:40 PM
    Crossfire X: c’est déjà beaucoup pour un fps de 2010
    killia posted the 03/22/2022 at 01:42 PM
    10!!!
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/22/2022 at 02:17 PM
    shinz0 wickette killia
    moi ce qui me plait, c'est comme première note 8/10 pour Kirby ^^
    shinz0 posted the 03/22/2022 at 02:30 PM
    nicolasgourry
    killia posted the 03/22/2022 at 02:41 PM
    nicolasgourry oui et il le mérite juste avec sa démo ultra fun
