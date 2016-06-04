profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
La Saga Ratchet et Clank
6
Likes
Likers
name : La Saga Ratchet et Clank
title : ajouter un titre
screen name : ratchetandclank
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/ratchetandclank
official website :
creator : sora78
creation date : 04/06/2016
last update : 04/28/2021
description : Bienvenue dans ce groupe que vous soyez des fans ou juste des curieux. Ici, nous traiterons de la Saga Ratchet & Clank (Jeux, Film, Musiques, Goodies, etc...).
tags : ratchet clank plateformer 3d
articles : 33
visites since opening : 60654
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 1
channel
[PS5] Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart ~ Présentation des personnages




Ratchet - Last Lombax





Clank - Gift For Ratchet





Rivet - Trust no bot





Ennemies


Insomniac Games
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ravyxxs, killia
    posted the 04/28/2021 at 02:00 PM by sora78
    comments (5)
    ratchet posted the 04/28/2021 at 02:03 PM
    J'espère qu'il fera des ventes bien supérieur a celui de la PS4 (qui était déjà excellentes) !!!

    J'espère même qu'elle dépassera Spider-Man Miles Morales, tellement hâte d'y touché!!! (et Loki sur Disney+ le même jour aiaiaiaiai)
    alucard13 posted the 04/28/2021 at 02:19 PM
    je sais pas pourquoi j'ai jamais accroché à Ratchet. j'avais commencé l'opus PSP puis au bout d'1 heure j'ai arrêté. peut être la DA ...
    shindo posted the 04/28/2021 at 02:42 PM
    alucard13 Le logo Sony en haut à droite de la console a du te donner une migraine
    ravyxxs posted the 04/28/2021 at 02:55 PM
    shindo Tellement ça
    alucard13 posted the 04/28/2021 at 03:08 PM
    shindo ravyxxs j'ai mal à mon sony. cette violence gratuite.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo