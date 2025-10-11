profile
Quelle est votre plate-forme de gaming préféré ?
Nouveau petit sondage avec Strawpoll pour savoir quelle est votre plate-forme préférée pour jouer ?

Voici le lien ci dessous pour voter (un seul choix possible !)
https://strawpoll.com/40Zm4AV0lga
    posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:25 PM by khazawi
    comments (9)
    khazawi posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:28 PM
    nicolasgourry lol j'ai mal mis le lien. Normalement ça devrait être bon. Merci
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:29 PM
    khazawi Parfait comme ça ^^
    metroidvania posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:33 PM
    Megadrive
    ravyxxs posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:37 PM
    On a eu un article similaire y a même pas une semaine les gars...
    negan posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:39 PM
    Si on te demande tu diras que tu sais pas.
    micheljackson posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:42 PM
    La Switch 2 pour jouer à Drag X Drive
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:45 PM
    ravyxxs disons que là nous avons droit qu'a un seul choix.
    skuldleif posted the 11/10/2025 at 07:54 PM
    Vgchartz
    rasalgul posted the 11/10/2025 at 09:35 PM
    Celle qui est censée mourir depuis 2002
