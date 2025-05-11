profile
Du jeux en Novembre sur PSVR2 !


Disponible maintenant sur PSVR2



Disponible



Date de sortie : 6 Novembre 2025



Date de sortie : 11 Novembre 2025



Date de sortie : 13 Novembre 2025



Date de sortie : 20 Novembre 2025
PS : Il sort aussi en même temps sur SteamVR/Quest 2&3



Date de sortie : 25 Novembre 2025


Sans oublier

11 Novembre 2025


Bonus

Date de sortie : 2026
    posted the 11/05/2025 at 12:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    belmoncul posted the 11/05/2025 at 12:47 PM
    Dommage que le casque soit pas au niveau...
    rogeraf posted the 11/05/2025 at 01:07 PM
    belmoncul au niveau de quoi
    blackninja posted the 11/05/2025 at 01:37 PM
    VRacer et Lumines
