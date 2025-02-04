profile
all
Switch 2 : Prix de la console et des jeux
469 € console seule
509 € avec Mario Kart World

89.99 € pour Mario Kart World (Physique)
79.99 € pour Mario Kart World (Demat)


Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/nintendo-switch-2-voici-les-prix-officiels-ca-risque-de-ne-pas-vous-plaire/
    posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:14 PM by suzukube
    comments (10)
    piratees posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:16 PM
    500 balle plus cher que la PS5 doute de rien Nintendo. après quand les rupture seront fini faudra pas qu'ils viennent pleuré parque ça ce vends pas aussi bien que la switch.
    rogeraf posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:21 PM
    469 € console seule, quasiment le prix du SteamDeck OLED
    rocan posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:30 PM
    Au Japon, je vois 49.000 yens, soit 310 euros... quelqu'un pour infirmer ??
    maisnon posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:35 PM
    Le pouvoir d'achat des gamers vient de se prendre un uppercut.
    iglooo posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:37 PM
    rocan c'est bien normal de faire payer ces saloperies de gaijin
    forte posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:38 PM
    maisnon Ho non, ils vendraient leur mère pour se prendre en photo sur les réseaux avec le swouitch deux
    pimoody posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:38 PM
    Sur le bundle on à le jeu à 40e en démat, une affaire en or !
    kizito5 posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:38 PM
    Rocan => La version a 50 000 yens est uniquement en Japonais (language lock) et necessite un compte Japonais. Le prix de la version internationale est de 70 000 yens.
    suzukube posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:46 PM
    rocan Merci pour l'info, elle est à 332 € avec Mario Kart, je mets à jour mon article
    pharrell posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:50 PM
    332€ ans au jap ? La blague… on est vraiment des pigeons…

    À ce prix là j’aurais pris direct!
