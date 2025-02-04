accueil
Otakugame.fr, le blog des passionnés de jeu vidéo non blasés !
suzukube
articles : 3410
3410
visites since opening : 6647544
6647544
suzukube
> blog
Switch 2 : Prix de la console et des jeux
469 € console seule
509 € avec Mario Kart World
89.99 € pour Mario Kart World (Physique)
79.99 € pour Mario Kart World (Demat)
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/nintendo-switch-2-voici-les-prix-officiels-ca-risque-de-ne-pas-vous-plaire/
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:14 PM by
suzukube
comments (
10
)
piratees
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:16 PM
500 balle plus cher que la PS5 doute de rien Nintendo. après quand les rupture seront fini faudra pas qu'ils viennent pleuré parque ça ce vends pas aussi bien que la switch.
rogeraf
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:21 PM
469 € console seule, quasiment le prix du SteamDeck OLED
rocan
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:30 PM
Au Japon, je vois 49.000 yens, soit 310 euros... quelqu'un pour infirmer ??
maisnon
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:35 PM
Le pouvoir d'achat des gamers vient de se prendre un uppercut.
iglooo
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:37 PM
rocan
c'est bien normal de faire payer ces saloperies de gaijin
forte
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:38 PM
maisnon
Ho non, ils vendraient leur mère pour se prendre en photo sur les réseaux avec le swouitch deux
pimoody
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:38 PM
Sur le bundle on à le jeu à 40e en démat, une affaire en or !
kizito5
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:38 PM
Rocan
=> La version a 50 000 yens est uniquement en Japonais (language lock) et necessite un compte Japonais. Le prix de la version internationale est de 70 000 yens.
suzukube
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:46 PM
rocan
Merci pour l'info, elle est à 332 € avec Mario Kart, je mets à jour mon article
pharrell
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 02:50 PM
332€ ans au jap ? La blague… on est vraiment des pigeons…
À ce prix là j’aurais pris direct!
