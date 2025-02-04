accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
133
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
yka
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
,
skk
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5561
visites since opening :
9136471
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Val Kilmer est décédé
(1959-2025 / 65 ans)
Films Marquants :
Le 2 avril 2025, Mercedes Kilmer, sa fille, annonce le décès de Val Kilmer à l'âge de 65 ans des suites d'une pneumonie. Atteint d'un cancer de la gorge, il aurait cependant guéri de cette maladie.
Allociné
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:45 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
15
)
yukilin
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:51 AM
RIP
Willow, j'aime beaucoup ce film.
shinz0
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:53 AM
RIP Val
J'oublierai jamais son personnage de Madmartigan dans Willow
aeris90
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:55 AM
Val Kill Meurt :/
ouken
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:58 AM
Rip!!!
bgame93
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:58 AM
Oui
elicetheworld
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:01 AM
Rip
vohmp
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:03 AM
rip
il était bon dans Heat et Willow
gasmok2
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:08 AM
RIP Iceman.
bladagun
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:17 AM
Holy shit
magneto860
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:32 AM
De mon expérience, Heat est un des trois films les plus cités dans d'autres films et séries télé (avec Fight Club et Point Break).
Donc Val n'a pas le premier rôle, certes, mais ca reste forcément un film marquant.
pimoody
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:33 AM
rest in peace… Forever, Batou.
jenicris
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:35 AM
RIP
sussudio
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:38 AM
magneto860
La scène où il voit les flics et qu'il ouvre le feu
cladstrife59
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:41 AM
RIP
bigsnake
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:42 AM
Son dernier rôle Top Gun maverick m'a beaucoup marqué surtout dû à Tom Cruise comme si il le savait que c'était son dernier rôle. Très ému à ce moment là .
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Willow, j'aime beaucoup ce film.
J'oublierai jamais son personnage de Madmartigan dans Willow
Donc Val n'a pas le premier rôle, certes, mais ca reste forcément un film marquant.