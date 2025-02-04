profile
all
Val Kilmer est décédé

(1959-2025 / 65 ans)

Films Marquants :




Le 2 avril 2025, Mercedes Kilmer, sa fille, annonce le décès de Val Kilmer à l'âge de 65 ans des suites d'une pneumonie. Atteint d'un cancer de la gorge, il aurait cependant guéri de cette maladie.

Allociné
    posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    yukilin posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:51 AM
    RIP
    Willow, j'aime beaucoup ce film.
    shinz0 posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:53 AM
    RIP Val
    J'oublierai jamais son personnage de Madmartigan dans Willow
    aeris90 posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:55 AM
    Val Kill Meurt :/
    ouken posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:58 AM
    Rip!!!
    bgame93 posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:58 AM
    Oui
    elicetheworld posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:01 AM
    Rip
    vohmp posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:03 AM
    rip il était bon dans Heat et Willow
    gasmok2 posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:08 AM
    RIP Iceman.
    bladagun posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:17 AM
    Holy shit
    magneto860 posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:32 AM
    De mon expérience, Heat est un des trois films les plus cités dans d'autres films et séries télé (avec Fight Club et Point Break).

    Donc Val n'a pas le premier rôle, certes, mais ca reste forcément un film marquant.
    pimoody posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:33 AM
    rest in peace… Forever, Batou.
    jenicris posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:35 AM
    RIP
    sussudio posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:38 AM
    magneto860 La scène où il voit les flics et qu'il ouvre le feu
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:41 AM
    RIP
    bigsnake posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:42 AM
    Son dernier rôle Top Gun maverick m'a beaucoup marqué surtout dû à Tom Cruise comme si il le savait que c'était son dernier rôle. Très ému à ce moment là .
