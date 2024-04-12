profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
solarr
7
Likes
Likers
solarr
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 143
visites since opening : 282664
solarr > blog
PiMAX Crystal Light : 2 petits tests
Superbe.


A 5mn20






+ Vs MetaQuest 3

youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCMRkI_UbpI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/04/2024 at 05:05 PM by solarr
    comments (1)
    keiku posted the 12/04/2024 at 05:18 PM
    la VR c'est le futur...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo